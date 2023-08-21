Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Files Registration Statement to Pursue Underwritten Public Offering

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / (NYSE American:STRW) - Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (the "Company"), a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of skilled nursing facilities and certain other healthcare-related properties, filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today, relating to a proposed underwritten public offering.

The timing, number of shares that may be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined and will depend on the Company's evaluation of market conditions. There can be no assurance as to whether, or when, a public offering may be commenced or completed or as to the actual size or pricing of any such public offering.

A registration statement relating to the potential offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

We are a self-managed and self-administered real estate company that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and triple-net leasing of skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute healthcare properties. As of June 30, 2023, our portfolio consisted of 79 healthcare properties with an aggregate of 10,351 licensed beds. We hold fee title to 78 of these properties, and hold one property under a long-term lease. These properties are located across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Our 79 properties comprise 83 healthcare facilities, consisting of 78 skilled nursing facilities, 3 assisted living facilities and 2 long-term acute care hospitals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: future financing plans, business strategies, growth prospects and operating and financial performance; expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends; and compliance with and changes in governmental regulations.

Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to prevent its spread and the related impact on our business or the businesses of our tenants; (ii) the ability and willingness of our tenants to meet and/or perform their obligations under the triple-net leases we have entered into with them, including, without limitation, their respective obligations to indemnify, defend and hold us harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (iii) the ability of our tenants to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the properties we lease to them; (iv) the ability and willingness of our tenants to renew their leases with us upon their expiration, and the ability to reposition our properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event we replace an existing tenant, as well as any obligations, including indemnification obligations, we may incur in connection with the replacement of an existing tenant; (v) the availability of and the ability to identify (a) tenants who meet our credit and operating standards, and (b) suitable acquisition opportunities, and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties to such tenants on favorable terms; (vi) the ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; (vii) access to debt and equity capital markets; (viii) fluctuating interest rates; (ix) the ability to retain our key management personnel; (x) the ability to maintain our status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"); (xi) changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs; (xii) other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; and (xiii) any additional factors included in the Company's registration statement on Form S-11.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except in the normal course of our public disclosure obligations, we expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

