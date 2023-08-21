Castelnau Group Ltd - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 aUGUST 2023

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Castelnau Group Limited (the "Company") today announces that Graham Shircore will not stand for re-election as a non-executive director at the Company's upcoming AGM.

Graham, who is Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited's (Phoenix) representative on the Company's board of directors, has advised of his intention to step down from the Board and Phoenix has advised the Company's directors of its intention to imminently nominate a replacement for Graham which will be considered by the Company's Nomination Committee and by the Board at a board meeting to be held directly after the AGM.

Graham Shircore said, 'following completion of the acquisition of Dignity plc, we have strengthened our resources further and look forward to being able to share more detail with shareholders in the near future.'

'I would like to thank the rest of the Board for their ongoing support of the business and in particular through the transformational acquisition of Dignity. I look forward to continuing to work with the wider Castelnau team on maximising the value in the businesses we own and in working more closely with my colleagues at Phoenix.'

The Board would also like to thank Graham for his contribution to the Company over his tenure.

