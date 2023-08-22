STRAX: Urbanista Takes One Step Further Strengthening its Position as the Leader in the Solar Powered Audio Space by Introducing Urbanista Malibu Solar Charging Speaker

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) STRAX subsidiary Urbanista launches Malibu, the world's first solar charging speaker using Powerfoyle solar cell technology by Exeger. Following the previous highly successful launches of the Los Angeles solar charging headphones in 2021 and Phoenix earphones in 2022, the addition of the Malibu speaker to the family of solar powered products completes the brand's offering in the segment. The launch of Malibu speaker further cements Urbanista's position as the leader in the category in the audio space.

The launch of the Malibu speaker further sets Urbanista on an even stronger sustainability path with a broad approach to sustainability, including recycled plastic and fabrics on the product as well as paper and materials in the packaging, in addition to the clean energy benefits provided by the integrated Powerfoyle solar cell technology.

"It is exciting and impressive to see the development of the level of products from Urbanista over the past 18 months - lifting the quality, experience and comfort to the next level all over the lineup. The complete range of products in the solar charging family clearly sets the brand apart from the competition and I am happy to see again a strong collaboration with Exeger in developing the product and adding the unique Powerfoyle technology to a product that would give the competition a run even without this unique feature.

I am very happy to see Urbanista grow and elevate both when it comes to products and the brand itself, something you can clearly see for example with the collaboration with one of the global fashion giants like Hugo Boss earlier this summer, when Urbanista launched a limited-edition collaboration version of the Urbanista Los Angeles solar powered headphones together with the HUGO brand.

2023 as well as the future looks very promising for Urbanista and we look forward to continued strengthening of the brand and capturing the growth potential." says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO STRAX Group.

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian design tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.

Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Attachments

Urbanista takes one step further strengthening its position as the leader in the solar powered audio space by introducing Urbanista Malibu solar charging speaker

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775921/Urbanista-Takes-One-Step-Further-Strengthening-its-Position-as-the-Leader-in-the-Solar-Powered-Audio-Space-by-Introducing-Urbanista-Malibu-Solar-Charging-Speaker