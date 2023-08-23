ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Join Investor Livestream with CEO Today at 12pm ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a signed contract with the largest car rental network in South America, Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (LZRFY), with 540 locations in 9 countries. This project is a key component of Localiza's efforts to deliver a differentiated customer experience through newly established rental hubs at all major airports in Latin America. The AR navigation will be for travellers renting cars in branches located in airports and off-airport locations.

Originally announced in February 2023 , this pilot Initially launched ARway's navigation technology at a single international airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, allowing travellers to easily find their way around the airport, saving them time and effort as they navigate to the rental car branch. This program includes AR navigation from baggage pickup to the transport depot, which includes car rentals, bus stops, Uber, etc.

The ARway platform uses spatial computing to create a 3D map of the airport, which can be used by passengers to quickly and easily find the right terminal, gate, and other points of interest on their way to their car rental. The system also has voice commands and other features, making it even easier to use and more convenient than traditional navigation methods.

ARway.ai's CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled to see ARway signing significant high profile deals with major brands and enterprise customers like Localiza. This rollout has the potential to touch millions of travellers throughout South America and improve their travel experience as they navigate for the first time from the airport to a Localiza transit hub." He continues "We expect to see more major rollouts in the coming weeks and months, with the goal of covering the globe in ARway's easy to use indoor AR navigation- just like GPS works for outside navigation. The applications are endless… airports, shopping malls, museums, college campuses, hotel resorts and more- stay tuned!"

About Localiza

They are a specialized company in car rentals in Brazil and Latin America. It is the largest car rental network in South America in number of branches; its integrated platform comprises Car and Fleet Rental Divisions and an efficiency area responsible for selling used cars. They are present in 540 locations in the main cities and airports in Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, with 118,086 cars available in their fleet.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

