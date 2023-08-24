iZafe Group's new identity is launched to clarify the company's vision

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe group AB (publ.) is proud to present an exciting new development in the company's identity and expression. With the goal of further strengthening its presence on the international scene, the company is today launching an updated logo and design, in parallel with the launch of a new website that is in both Swedish and English.

iZafe's current logo and color language were developed when the company focused on both safety and health. iZafe implements this change to better reflect the company's current vision and direction and make it easier for owners and other stakeholders to get a correct and comprehensive picture of where the company stands and is headed.

The new design captures the company's dedication to developing digital products to ensure the right medication at the right time, while standing as a symbol of precision and care for each individual patient.

At the center of the new logo is a subtle pill shape, surrounded by rings reminiscent of fingerprints. This design highlights the uniqueness of the individual and the company's focus on patients. The clean and elegant lines radiate efficiency and streamlined operations, demonstrating the simplicity and convenience of the automated products and services. The rings expand from the pill like ripples on the water and symbolize change and transformation. The technological elements are emphasized by node-like line endings.

The new logo is complemented by a clean and modern typography, which harmoniously enhances the simplicity and style of the design.

In connection with iZafe receiving great interest internationally, the website is being launched in both Swedish and English and is designed to give visitors a deeper insight into the company's innovative work and commitment to patient safety and medical adherence.

"With the new logo and design, we are taking a powerful step into the future. We are strengthening our commitment to being the leading player in digital services for correct medication. This change reflects our determination to streamline our focus and corporate profile towards our core business. We are ready to shape a new era where we become the natural partner for healthcare companies globally, and our goal is clear - to help people stay healthy and live longer in their own homes." says Anders Segerström, CEO iZafe Group.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution and the connected dose bag Pilloxa. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

