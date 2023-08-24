Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Frankfurt
24.08.23
12:39 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,80 %
6,4006,45018:56
PR Newswire
24.08.2023 | 18:24
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24

24 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 547.946p. The highest price paid per share was 553.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0200% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,893,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,162,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

282

553.20

08:08:39

24

553.20

08:08:39

1232

553.80

08:11:46

1532

553.60

08:12:43

1510

553.80

08:33:51

664

553.40

08:41:07

1409

553.20

08:42:32

1285

552.40

08:56:43

104

552.40

08:56:43

1360

551.80

08:59:03

1387

551.20

09:10:14

1240

550.60

09:17:46

599

550.00

09:21:07

599

550.00

09:21:07

53

550.00

09:21:07

1342

550.00

09:21:07

1364

550.60

09:38:04

1348

550.00

09:42:44

1384

549.20

09:53:36

865

548.80

10:05:45

504

548.80

10:05:45

138

549.60

10:16:20

1184

549.60

10:16:20

1277

549.60

10:16:58

1386

549.20

10:30:14

634

549.60

10:44:52

674

549.60

10:44:52

1403

549.60

10:52:58

335

549.80

11:10:55

1157

549.80

11:10:55

1276

549.80

11:11:09

967

549.60

11:12:28

653

549.60

11:12:28

919

549.80

11:30:31

1081

549.80

11:30:31

570

549.80

11:31:23

780

549.80

11:31:23

1352

549.60

11:32:54

1323

549.00

11:40:34

773

549.40

11:54:35

593

549.40

11:54:35

1505

550.00

12:00:03

1368

549.60

12:03:13

92

549.40

12:13:43

1310

549.40

12:13:43

1268

549.00

12:25:48

1236

549.00

12:36:25

1278

548.60

12:44:39

5

548.60

12:44:39

435

548.20

12:57:49

981

548.20

12:57:49

1407

547.20

13:12:10

1426

547.00

13:14:58

11

547.00

13:14:58

1262

547.00

13:24:37

599

547.00

13:24:37

165

547.00

13:24:37

498

547.20

13:24:37

281

547.80

13:31:00

1244

547.80

13:31:00

1266

547.60

13:35:12

67

547.40

13:41:16

100

547.40

13:41:16

221

548.00

13:56:21

599

548.00

13:56:21

542

548.00

13:56:21

1644

547.80

13:56:24

242

549.00

14:03:40

599

549.00

14:03:40

447

549.00

14:03:40

290

549.60

14:17:34

800

549.60

14:17:34

252

549.60

14:17:34

263

549.60

14:19:08

99

549.60

14:19:08

156

549.60

14:19:08

233

549.60

14:19:08

85

549.60

14:19:08

517

549.60

14:19:08

750

549.60

14:19:08

1357

549.40

14:23:40

1255

548.60

14:30:00

599

548.60

14:30:00

599

548.60

14:30:00

182

548.60

14:30:00

346

547.80

14:34:00

599

547.80

14:34:00

193

547.80

14:34:00

1266

547.80

14:35:01

55

547.80

14:35:01

33

547.80

14:35:03

1100

547.80

14:36:09

396

547.80

14:36:09

199

547.80

14:37:58

599

547.80

14:37:58

1477

547.80

14:39:42

1100

548.20

14:40:28

128

548.20

14:40:28

1258

548.00

14:40:40

750

548.40

14:47:21

227

548.80

14:49:45

599

548.80

14:49:45

1650

548.60

14:49:50

1651

548.40

14:49:59

1100

548.00

14:51:26

355

548.00

14:51:26

1270

548.00

14:51:26

1504

548.20

15:02:40

750

547.80

15:03:21

641

547.80

15:03:21

1277

548.00

15:05:58

934

547.80

15:06:21

370

547.80

15:06:21

1648

547.80

15:14:23

1376

547.80

15:14:23

1487

547.60

15:15:08

307

547.60

15:15:08

599

547.60

15:15:08

5

547.60

15:15:08

498

547.60

15:15:08

79

547.60

15:15:08

1315

547.60

15:15:51

1232

547.40

15:16:29

69

547.40

15:16:29

784

547.40

15:21:15

288

547.40

15:21:15

394

547.40

15:21:15

1278

547.20

15:21:35

599

546.80

15:23:33

750

546.80

15:23:33

314

546.40

15:28:00

1265

546.40

15:28:00

1368

546.40

15:28:00

1226

546.00

15:30:05

1329

545.80

15:33:47

1277

545.80

15:33:47

1503

545.40

15:36:15

100

546.00

15:42:03

599

546.00

15:42:12

599

546.00

15:42:28

599

546.00

15:42:28

1783

545.80

15:42:46

1275

545.80

15:42:46

1317

545.60

15:43:45

881

545.80

15:48:04

481

545.80

15:48:04

1285

545.80

15:48:04

750

546.00

15:52:55

2

546.00

15:53:43

10

546.00

15:53:43

1100

546.00

15:54:28

98

546.00

15:54:28

126

546.00

15:54:28

196

546.00

15:54:28

3

546.20

15:56:33

599

546.20

15:56:33

281

546.20

15:56:33

599

546.20

15:56:33

762

546.20

15:56:33

544

546.20

15:56:33

599

546.20

15:56:33

1301

545.80

15:57:31

1524

545.60

16:00:10

1542

545.60

16:00:10

1382

545.40

16:00:49

1250

546.00

16:04:33

599

546.20

16:05:28

599

546.20

16:05:28

616

546.20

16:05:28

1452

546.00

16:05:34

3

546.00

16:05:43

599

546.00

16:05:43

599

546.00

16:05:43

1813

545.80

16:05:43

750

545.60

16:05:47

540

545.60

16:05:47

1100

545.80

16:13:00

3014

545.80

16:13:00

61

545.80

16:13:00

207

545.80

16:13:00

599

545.80

16:13:00

599

545.80

16:13:00

599

545.80

16:13:00

417

545.80

16:13:00

1662

545.60

16:13:10

112

545.60

16:13:10

1623

546.40

16:15:33

599

546.80

16:17:45

599

546.80

16:17:45

352

546.80

16:17:45

599

546.80

16:17:45

808

546.80

16:17:45

1381

546.60

16:18:28

599

546.60

16:18:28

599

546.60

16:18:28

63

546.60

16:19:28

2171

546.60

16:19:38

755

546.80

16:20:30

599

546.80

16:21:30

599

546.80

16:21:30

363

546.80

16:21:30

1168

546.60

16:22:24

852

546.60

16:22:24

830

546.40

16:22:37


© 2023 PR Newswire
