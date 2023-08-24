Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24
24 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 547.946p. The highest price paid per share was 553.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0200% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,893,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,162,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
282
553.20
08:08:39
24
553.20
08:08:39
1232
553.80
08:11:46
1532
553.60
08:12:43
1510
553.80
08:33:51
664
553.40
08:41:07
1409
553.20
08:42:32
1285
552.40
08:56:43
104
552.40
08:56:43
1360
551.80
08:59:03
1387
551.20
09:10:14
1240
550.60
09:17:46
599
550.00
09:21:07
599
550.00
09:21:07
53
550.00
09:21:07
1342
550.00
09:21:07
1364
550.60
09:38:04
1348
550.00
09:42:44
1384
549.20
09:53:36
865
548.80
10:05:45
504
548.80
10:05:45
138
549.60
10:16:20
1184
549.60
10:16:20
1277
549.60
10:16:58
1386
549.20
10:30:14
634
549.60
10:44:52
674
549.60
10:44:52
1403
549.60
10:52:58
335
549.80
11:10:55
1157
549.80
11:10:55
1276
549.80
11:11:09
967
549.60
11:12:28
653
549.60
11:12:28
919
549.80
11:30:31
1081
549.80
11:30:31
570
549.80
11:31:23
780
549.80
11:31:23
1352
549.60
11:32:54
1323
549.00
11:40:34
773
549.40
11:54:35
593
549.40
11:54:35
1505
550.00
12:00:03
1368
549.60
12:03:13
92
549.40
12:13:43
1310
549.40
12:13:43
1268
549.00
12:25:48
1236
549.00
12:36:25
1278
548.60
12:44:39
5
548.60
12:44:39
435
548.20
12:57:49
981
548.20
12:57:49
1407
547.20
13:12:10
1426
547.00
13:14:58
11
547.00
13:14:58
1262
547.00
13:24:37
599
547.00
13:24:37
165
547.00
13:24:37
498
547.20
13:24:37
281
547.80
13:31:00
1244
547.80
13:31:00
1266
547.60
13:35:12
67
547.40
13:41:16
100
547.40
13:41:16
221
548.00
13:56:21
599
548.00
13:56:21
542
548.00
13:56:21
1644
547.80
13:56:24
242
549.00
14:03:40
599
549.00
14:03:40
447
549.00
14:03:40
290
549.60
14:17:34
800
549.60
14:17:34
252
549.60
14:17:34
263
549.60
14:19:08
99
549.60
14:19:08
156
549.60
14:19:08
233
549.60
14:19:08
85
549.60
14:19:08
517
549.60
14:19:08
750
549.60
14:19:08
1357
549.40
14:23:40
1255
548.60
14:30:00
599
548.60
14:30:00
599
548.60
14:30:00
182
548.60
14:30:00
346
547.80
14:34:00
599
547.80
14:34:00
193
547.80
14:34:00
1266
547.80
14:35:01
55
547.80
14:35:01
33
547.80
14:35:03
1100
547.80
14:36:09
396
547.80
14:36:09
199
547.80
14:37:58
599
547.80
14:37:58
1477
547.80
14:39:42
1100
548.20
14:40:28
128
548.20
14:40:28
1258
548.00
14:40:40
750
548.40
14:47:21
227
548.80
14:49:45
599
548.80
14:49:45
1650
548.60
14:49:50
1651
548.40
14:49:59
1100
548.00
14:51:26
355
548.00
14:51:26
1270
548.00
14:51:26
1504
548.20
15:02:40
750
547.80
15:03:21
641
547.80
15:03:21
1277
548.00
15:05:58
934
547.80
15:06:21
370
547.80
15:06:21
1648
547.80
15:14:23
1376
547.80
15:14:23
1487
547.60
15:15:08
307
547.60
15:15:08
599
547.60
15:15:08
5
547.60
15:15:08
498
547.60
15:15:08
79
547.60
15:15:08
1315
547.60
15:15:51
1232
547.40
15:16:29
69
547.40
15:16:29
784
547.40
15:21:15
288
547.40
15:21:15
394
547.40
15:21:15
1278
547.20
15:21:35
599
546.80
15:23:33
750
546.80
15:23:33
314
546.40
15:28:00
1265
546.40
15:28:00
1368
546.40
15:28:00
1226
546.00
15:30:05
1329
545.80
15:33:47
1277
545.80
15:33:47
1503
545.40
15:36:15
100
546.00
15:42:03
599
546.00
15:42:12
599
546.00
15:42:28
599
546.00
15:42:28
1783
545.80
15:42:46
1275
545.80
15:42:46
1317
545.60
15:43:45
881
545.80
15:48:04
481
545.80
15:48:04
1285
545.80
15:48:04
750
546.00
15:52:55
2
546.00
15:53:43
10
546.00
15:53:43
1100
546.00
15:54:28
98
546.00
15:54:28
126
546.00
15:54:28
196
546.00
15:54:28
3
546.20
15:56:33
599
546.20
15:56:33
281
546.20
15:56:33
599
546.20
15:56:33
762
546.20
15:56:33
544
546.20
15:56:33
599
546.20
15:56:33
1301
545.80
15:57:31
1524
545.60
16:00:10
1542
545.60
16:00:10
1382
545.40
16:00:49
1250
546.00
16:04:33
599
546.20
16:05:28
599
546.20
16:05:28
616
546.20
16:05:28
1452
546.00
16:05:34
3
546.00
16:05:43
599
546.00
16:05:43
599
546.00
16:05:43
1813
545.80
16:05:43
750
545.60
16:05:47
540
545.60
16:05:47
1100
545.80
16:13:00
3014
545.80
16:13:00
61
545.80
16:13:00
207
545.80
16:13:00
599
545.80
16:13:00
599
545.80
16:13:00
599
545.80
16:13:00
417
545.80
16:13:00
1662
545.60
16:13:10
112
545.60
16:13:10
1623
546.40
16:15:33
599
546.80
16:17:45
599
546.80
16:17:45
352
546.80
16:17:45
599
546.80
16:17:45
808
546.80
16:17:45
1381
546.60
16:18:28
599
546.60
16:18:28
599
546.60
16:18:28
63
546.60
16:19:28
2171
546.60
16:19:38
755
546.80
16:20:30
599
546.80
16:21:30
599
546.80
16:21:30
363
546.80
16:21:30
1168
546.60
16:22:24
852
546.60
16:22:24
830
546.40
16:22:37