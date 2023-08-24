Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. Achieves Promising First-Time Revenues and Advances Operations

X (formerly Twitter): @Arsenal_ADHI

In a significant development this year, Arsenal Digital Holdings welcomed Blackrock Midstream as a subsidiary, enhancing its customer base, service offerings, and managerial expertise. Blackrock's presence in the traditional energy sector not only bolsters Arsenal's business plan but also solidifies its market presence for the long term.

The second-quarter results, unveiled in July, marked a significant achievement as the company reported its revenue of $19 million. These revenues align well with projections, and it is anticipated that the positive trend will be maintained throughout the remaining quarters of 2023. It's important to note that these projections do not encompass potential additional revenue streams from upcoming operations. "The results underscore the progress made, and there is much opportunity for continued growth within Arsenal's evolving portfolio," expressed Randall Eddington, Arsenal's COO and founder of Blackrock Midstream.

Building upon the foundation set by the Blackrock acquisition, Arsenal is embarking on an expansion journey into new markets, complemented by an enhanced array of services. This strategic expansion is characterized by the establishment of two additional locations, a move that further fortifies the company's vertical integration within this sector. These new facilities, specializing in liquids processing, will deploy a small-scale plant connected to the sales infrastructure. The introduction of this new business line is projected to yield higher margins, ranging from 20-50% of gross revenue, depending on the quality of the processed product. The launch of the first of these two facilities, scheduled for late September or early October in South Texas, demonstrates the company's commitment to growth. "This evolution aligns well with Arsenal's strategic vision, as the company leverages its existing resources, customer base, and market access to optimize its earnings potential," affirmed Ryan Messer, Arsenal's President & CEO.

Arsenal Digital Holdings remains dedicated to spearheading the transition towards a sustainable energy future. The company's unwavering commitment extends to the creation and deployment of cutting-edge renewable technologies.

For comprehensive details about Arsenal Digital Holdings, please visit arsenalholdings.io or follow the company on X @Arsenal_ADHI.

About Arsenal

Arsenal Digital Holdings is a pioneering force in sustainable technology aimed at accelerating the energy transition. With headquarters based in Houston, Texas, and key offices in Round Rock, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, the company is strategically positioned to bridge conventional energy resources with renewable energy technology. Arsenal's strategy revolves around acquiring underutilized infrastructure assets and orchestrating power monetization strategies that directly benefit stakeholders. The company's vision is rooted in advancing the shift towards a sustainable energy future through the inventive implementation of innovative renewable technologies.

