

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson or Ericsson (ERIC) said on Friday that it has renewed a multi-year global patent cross-licensing deal with Chinese electronic company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



'The agreement covers the companies' respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, granting both parties global access to each other's patented, standardized technologies,' Ericsson said in a statement.



For full-year 2023, with the current portfolio of IPR licensing contracts, Ericsson expects to post IPR licensing revenues around SEK 11 billion.



