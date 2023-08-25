

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced on Friday, positive results from its phase III trial evaluating once weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity, dubbed STEP HFpEF.



The once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults and pediatric patients, The drug is marketed under the brand name Wegovy in the US, Denmark, Norway and Germany.



According to the trial results, once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg led to large reductions in heart failure-related symptoms, physical limitations and improvements in exercise function, and resulted in greater weight loss in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity.



The mean change in body weight was 13.3 percent reduction with semaglutide 2.4 mg compared to a 2.6 percent reduction with placebo, leading to an estimated treatment difference of 10.7 percent weight reduction.



The semaglutide arm of the STEP HFpEF trial also showed a mean increase in 6-Minute Walking Distance (6MWD) of 21.5 meters when compared with 1.2 metres with placebo leading to an estimated treatment difference of 20.3 meters.



The safety profile of the drug has been consistent with previous studies and fewer adverse events were observed with semaglutide 2.4 mg compared with placebo.



The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



According to the company, 64 million people live with heart failure globally with HFpEF being the most common form of heart failure, comprising around 50 percent of all cases. About 80 percent of people with HFpEF also live with overweight or obesity.



The ongoing STEP HFpEF-DM trial, another study of HFpEF and obesity in patients with type 2 diabetes, will be included in the regulatory submission. This study is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.



Based on positive outcomes, the company expects to file for approval of Wegovy label update in the US and EU in the first half of 2024.



In pre-market activity, shares of Novo Nordisk are trading at $184.71 down 0.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken