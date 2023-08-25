Anzeige
25.08.2023 | 18:06
25.08.2023 | 18:06
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25

25 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 544.695p. The highest price paid per share was 547.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 541.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0200% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,056,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,999,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

306

545.00

08:10:53

1314

544.40

08:12:45

1374

544.60

08:17:06

731

543.40

08:23:28

770

543.40

08:23:28

1100

543.80

08:34:56

493

543.80

08:34:56

609

543.60

08:35:14

1515

544.20

08:39:35

1100

543.40

08:40:56

387

543.40

08:40:56

1452

543.40

08:55:15

465

544.40

09:05:06

952

544.40

09:05:06

1517

544.00

09:08:34

931

543.80

09:26:04

425

543.80

09:26:04

1

544.80

09:27:11

1475

544.80

09:27:11

1448

544.60

09:27:20

1657

544.40

09:27:26

1380

544.40

09:31:33

1439

544.40

09:34:01

1449

544.40

09:34:01

1348

543.40

09:41:07

1471

544.00

10:01:15

920

544.00

10:06:37

479

544.00

10:06:37

1592

544.40

10:27:14

1286

544.40

10:27:14

1447

544.40

10:35:00

674

544.80

10:51:29

832

544.80

10:51:29

1842

546.40

11:26:47

211

546.00

11:27:51

307

546.00

11:27:51

427

546.00

11:27:51

147

546.20

11:27:51

608

546.20

11:27:51

608

546.20

11:27:51

609

546.20

11:27:51

549

546.20

11:27:51

614

546.20

11:27:51

193

546.20

11:27:51

587

546.40

11:48:13

564

546.40

11:48:13

1454

546.20

11:48:29

550

545.20

11:49:18

1322

545.00

11:49:19

857

544.80

11:56:03

543

544.80

11:56:03

36

544.40

12:08:53

1279

544.40

12:08:53

1281

544.20

12:11:53

722

543.80

12:29:43

166

543.80

12:29:43

1415

543.60

12:30:16

273

543.20

12:33:50

1139

543.20

12:33:50

1409

543.40

12:58:55

609

543.20

12:58:55

1474

543.20

12:59:41

1265

544.60

13:21:26

21

544.40

13:26:33

1580

544.40

13:26:33

608

545.20

13:34:20

402

545.20

13:34:20

979

545.20

13:34:20

607

545.20

13:34:20

619

545.20

13:34:20

608

545.20

13:34:20

331

545.20

13:34:20

989

545.40

13:36:55

580

545.40

13:37:14

1255

545.40

13:37:14

699

545.40

13:37:14

547

545.40

13:37:14

1016

546.00

13:42:14

608

546.00

13:48:03

1334

545.80

13:48:03

541

545.60

13:50:57

897

545.60

13:50:57

1490

545.40

13:51:38

1391

545.20

14:05:43

917

545.00

14:08:57

494

545.00

14:08:57

1255

545.20

14:15:18

600

545.20

14:15:18

589

545.20

14:15:18

117

545.20

14:15:18

408

545.20

14:21:27

1089

545.20

14:21:27

1023

544.80

14:28:30

245

544.80

14:28:30

1022

544.80

14:28:30

477

544.80

14:28:30

1515

545.00

14:30:47

366

545.60

14:32:14

606

545.60

14:32:14

608

545.60

14:32:14

1643

545.60

14:35:09

244

546.00

14:37:53

302

546.00

14:37:53

97

546.00

14:37:53

1672

546.00

14:37:53

1080

546.00

14:38:36

829

546.00

14:38:36

1235

546.20

14:40:41

73

546.80

14:43:06

606

546.80

14:43:06

609

546.80

14:43:06

67

546.80

14:43:06

825

546.40

14:43:32

741

546.40

14:43:32

1335

546.40

14:48:36

39

546.40

14:48:36

1270

546.40

14:48:36

239

546.20

14:49:33

1255

546.20

14:49:33

609

546.20

14:49:33

720

546.20

14:49:33

1246

545.40

14:50:35

1430

545.80

14:54:32

1360

545.60

14:54:44

1100

545.00

14:59:16

162

545.00

14:59:16

597

545.60

15:02:30

875

545.60

15:02:30

799

545.60

15:02:30

656

545.60

15:02:30

1267

545.60

15:02:30

1492

545.80

15:04:48

930

545.80

15:04:48

457

545.80

15:04:48

750

545.20

15:06:36

4

545.20

15:06:36

597

545.20

15:06:36

1495

544.20

15:09:15

1356

544.40

15:12:27

1343

545.40

15:14:20

1320

547.00

15:17:31

1519

546.80

15:18:08

1346

546.40

15:23:12

1296

545.80

15:24:48

1315

545.40

15:30:01

606

545.00

15:30:06

565

545.00

15:30:06

233

544.80

15:34:11

609

544.80

15:34:11

1371

544.60

15:34:47

606

544.60

15:34:47

609

544.60

15:34:47

297

544.60

15:34:47

1246

543.40

15:39:58

609

543.40

15:39:58

680

543.40

15:39:58

1405

542.40

15:43:12

124

542.40

15:43:12

300

541.80

15:45:13

606

541.80

15:45:13

487

542.00

15:47:15

752

542.00

15:47:15

1289

542.00

15:48:51

1035

543.00

15:51:30

392

543.00

15:51:30

1253

543.00

15:52:44

1100

542.80

15:53:40

247

542.80

15:53:40

1332

542.80

15:57:16

1425

542.80

15:58:51

1424

543.20

16:01:03

408

543.60

16:03:56

608

543.60

16:03:56

290

543.60

16:03:56

1487

543.40

16:03:59

378

543.60

16:07:28

608

543.60

16:07:28

527

543.60

16:07:28

1234

543.40

16:08:38

1305

543.80

16:11:17

1406

543.60

16:11:51

1458

543.20

16:13:04

1081

543.20

16:15:49

249

543.20

16:15:49

1382

543.40

16:17:15

162

544.40

16:19:39

1348

544.40

16:19:39

1502

544.40

16:21:47

931

544.40

16:22:59


