Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25
25 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 544.695p. The highest price paid per share was 547.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 541.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0200% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,056,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,999,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
306
545.00
08:10:53
1314
544.40
08:12:45
1374
544.60
08:17:06
731
543.40
08:23:28
770
543.40
08:23:28
1100
543.80
08:34:56
493
543.80
08:34:56
609
543.60
08:35:14
1515
544.20
08:39:35
1100
543.40
08:40:56
387
543.40
08:40:56
1452
543.40
08:55:15
465
544.40
09:05:06
952
544.40
09:05:06
1517
544.00
09:08:34
931
543.80
09:26:04
425
543.80
09:26:04
1
544.80
09:27:11
1475
544.80
09:27:11
1448
544.60
09:27:20
1657
544.40
09:27:26
1380
544.40
09:31:33
1439
544.40
09:34:01
1449
544.40
09:34:01
1348
543.40
09:41:07
1471
544.00
10:01:15
920
544.00
10:06:37
479
544.00
10:06:37
1592
544.40
10:27:14
1286
544.40
10:27:14
1447
544.40
10:35:00
674
544.80
10:51:29
832
544.80
10:51:29
1842
546.40
11:26:47
211
546.00
11:27:51
307
546.00
11:27:51
427
546.00
11:27:51
147
546.20
11:27:51
608
546.20
11:27:51
608
546.20
11:27:51
609
546.20
11:27:51
549
546.20
11:27:51
614
546.20
11:27:51
193
546.20
11:27:51
587
546.40
11:48:13
564
546.40
11:48:13
1454
546.20
11:48:29
550
545.20
11:49:18
1322
545.00
11:49:19
857
544.80
11:56:03
543
544.80
11:56:03
36
544.40
12:08:53
1279
544.40
12:08:53
1281
544.20
12:11:53
722
543.80
12:29:43
166
543.80
12:29:43
1415
543.60
12:30:16
273
543.20
12:33:50
1139
543.20
12:33:50
1409
543.40
12:58:55
609
543.20
12:58:55
1474
543.20
12:59:41
1265
544.60
13:21:26
21
544.40
13:26:33
1580
544.40
13:26:33
608
545.20
13:34:20
402
545.20
13:34:20
979
545.20
13:34:20
607
545.20
13:34:20
619
545.20
13:34:20
608
545.20
13:34:20
331
545.20
13:34:20
989
545.40
13:36:55
580
545.40
13:37:14
1255
545.40
13:37:14
699
545.40
13:37:14
547
545.40
13:37:14
1016
546.00
13:42:14
608
546.00
13:48:03
1334
545.80
13:48:03
541
545.60
13:50:57
897
545.60
13:50:57
1490
545.40
13:51:38
1391
545.20
14:05:43
917
545.00
14:08:57
494
545.00
14:08:57
1255
545.20
14:15:18
600
545.20
14:15:18
589
545.20
14:15:18
117
545.20
14:15:18
408
545.20
14:21:27
1089
545.20
14:21:27
1023
544.80
14:28:30
245
544.80
14:28:30
1022
544.80
14:28:30
477
544.80
14:28:30
1515
545.00
14:30:47
366
545.60
14:32:14
606
545.60
14:32:14
608
545.60
14:32:14
1643
545.60
14:35:09
244
546.00
14:37:53
302
546.00
14:37:53
97
546.00
14:37:53
1672
546.00
14:37:53
1080
546.00
14:38:36
829
546.00
14:38:36
1235
546.20
14:40:41
73
546.80
14:43:06
606
546.80
14:43:06
609
546.80
14:43:06
67
546.80
14:43:06
825
546.40
14:43:32
741
546.40
14:43:32
1335
546.40
14:48:36
39
546.40
14:48:36
1270
546.40
14:48:36
239
546.20
14:49:33
1255
546.20
14:49:33
609
546.20
14:49:33
720
546.20
14:49:33
1246
545.40
14:50:35
1430
545.80
14:54:32
1360
545.60
14:54:44
1100
545.00
14:59:16
162
545.00
14:59:16
597
545.60
15:02:30
875
545.60
15:02:30
799
545.60
15:02:30
656
545.60
15:02:30
1267
545.60
15:02:30
1492
545.80
15:04:48
930
545.80
15:04:48
457
545.80
15:04:48
750
545.20
15:06:36
4
545.20
15:06:36
597
545.20
15:06:36
1495
544.20
15:09:15
1356
544.40
15:12:27
1343
545.40
15:14:20
1320
547.00
15:17:31
1519
546.80
15:18:08
1346
546.40
15:23:12
1296
545.80
15:24:48
1315
545.40
15:30:01
606
545.00
15:30:06
565
545.00
15:30:06
233
544.80
15:34:11
609
544.80
15:34:11
1371
544.60
15:34:47
606
544.60
15:34:47
609
544.60
15:34:47
297
544.60
15:34:47
1246
543.40
15:39:58
609
543.40
15:39:58
680
543.40
15:39:58
1405
542.40
15:43:12
124
542.40
15:43:12
300
541.80
15:45:13
606
541.80
15:45:13
487
542.00
15:47:15
752
542.00
15:47:15
1289
542.00
15:48:51
1035
543.00
15:51:30
392
543.00
15:51:30
1253
543.00
15:52:44
1100
542.80
15:53:40
247
542.80
15:53:40
1332
542.80
15:57:16
1425
542.80
15:58:51
1424
543.20
16:01:03
408
543.60
16:03:56
608
543.60
16:03:56
290
543.60
16:03:56
1487
543.40
16:03:59
378
543.60
16:07:28
608
543.60
16:07:28
527
543.60
16:07:28
1234
543.40
16:08:38
1305
543.80
16:11:17
1406
543.60
16:11:51
1458
543.20
16:13:04
1081
543.20
16:15:49
249
543.20
16:15:49
1382
543.40
16:17:15
162
544.40
16:19:39
1348
544.40
16:19:39
1502
544.40
16:21:47
931
544.40
16:22:59