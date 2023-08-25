Bath & Body Works Named Among the Most Innovative Companies in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Bath & Body Works announced today it has been named one of the top 10 most innovative companies in Fordham University's American Innovation Index.

For the past six years, Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, The Norwegian School of Economics, and market research firm Rockbridge Associates, Inc. have recognized top brands for their innovative work driving successful customer experiences. Bath & Body Works joins a list of top retailers including Apple, Ikea, Amazon and Louis Vuitton.

The American Innovation Index evaluates brands through a national survey of over 6,000 U.S. consumers who rank companies they do business with across 20 industries on key metrics, including innovation, customer engagement and market disruption. The study also tracks customer perceptions of the brand's status as social innovators to give a complete picture of how companies impact customers and society.

Bringing products to market with industry-leading speed is a key driver of Bath & Body Works' innovation and made possible by the company's vertically integrated, predominantly U.S.-based supply chain. This model also drives growth into new categories; this past June, Bath & Body Works expanded its top-selling men's collection into face and beard care, and this fall the brand launches its first-ever fabric care collection.

"We're proud to be ranked by the American Innovation Index as a top innovative brand," says Maurice Cooper, Bath & Body Works Chief Customer Officer. "We continually leverage our core strengths and competitive advantage in fragrance to elevate our brand, optimize our business and bring innovative new ideas to Bath & Body Works customers. Our customers guide every decision we make and directly influence how we launch newness and continue to deliver on the heritage fragrances we know they love."

Learn more about Bath & Body Works at bbwinc.com.

Bath & Body Works announced today it has been named one of the top 10 most innovative companies in Fordham University's American Innovation Index.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777318/Bath-Body-Works-Named-Among-the-Most-Innovative-Companies-in-2023