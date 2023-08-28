Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834 | Ticker-Symbol: M02
Stuttgart
28.08.23
08:08 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2023 | 10:38
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iZafe Group's CEO Anders Segerström Acquires an Additional 208,333 Shares

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group's CEO, Anders Segerström, has today acquired an additional 208,333 B-shares in the company. The transaction was completed at a total value of 50,000 SEK, equivalent to 0.24 SEK per share. With this latest purchase, Anders Segerström now holds a total of 1,598,773 B-shares in iZafe Group.

"It is with pleasure and belief that I increase my ownership stake in iZafe Group. This decision reflects my full confidence in our dedicated team and our future potential. Today, we stand on a strong foundation to collectively continue working hard towards creating a successful future for our shareholders, the company, individuals who require multiple medications, society, and healthcare." says Anders Segerström, CEO iZafe Group AB.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12
iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm
E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution and the connected dose bag Pilloxa. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Anders Segerstrom

Attachments

iZafe Group's CEO Anders Segerström acquires an additional 208,333 shares.

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777581/iZafe-Groups-CEO-Anders-Segerstrm-Acquires-an-Additional-208333-Shares

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.