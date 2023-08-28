iZafe Group's CEO Anders Segerström acquires an additional 208,333 shares.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group's CEO, Anders Segerström, has today acquired an additional 208,333 B-shares in the company. The transaction was completed at a total value of 50,000 SEK, equivalent to 0.24 SEK per share. With this latest purchase, Anders Segerström now holds a total of 1,598,773 B-shares in iZafe Group.

"It is with pleasure and belief that I increase my ownership stake in iZafe Group. This decision reflects my full confidence in our dedicated team and our future potential. Today, we stand on a strong foundation to collectively continue working hard towards creating a successful future for our shareholders, the company, individuals who require multiple medications, society, and healthcare." says Anders Segerström, CEO iZafe Group AB.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution and the connected dose bag Pilloxa. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

