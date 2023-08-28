Leveraging strengths in the commercial real estate, food technology, food services and facilities management industries

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company") and Sodexo Canada are proud to announce a strategic partnership between the commercial real estate and food technology company and a global leader in the food services and facilities management industry.

Sodexo Canada will support Coho in accelerating and scaling its services of providing private and shared kitchen and food production space while increasing efficiencies in its operations, including their commitment to a capital investment in the building of a new 26,000-square-foot facility in Richmond, BC. Coho will supplement Sodexo's broad range of service offerings by connecting them with hundreds of small-to-medium-sized food and beverage businesses within the Coho ecosystem.

"We are very excited to be announcing this momentous partnership with Sodexo Canada. It's a huge step for Coho and all our member companies," says Andrew Barnes, CEO, Coho Collective Kitchens. "To work together with a global leader of Sodexo's caliber, with over 40 years of experience in the food and beverage industry in Canada, we see a very bright future in scaling Coho to new heights and increasing our industry presence in the shared kitchen and retail food space."

Coho will also use multiple arms of Sodexo Canada. From managing select Coho facilities with their proprietary technology and decades of experience to accessing Sodexo's preferred vendor pricing, the collaboration will help Coho and its members achieve more value and higher margins.

"Sodexo Canada is very enthusiastic about its partnership with such an innovative company as Coho," says Martin Lapointe, SVP of Operations, Sodexo Canada. "Through this relationship we aim to support members and surrounding communities in thriving in the food service environment, driving local businesses and helping expand a unique shared kitchen and retail food experience."

The partnership focuses on British Columbia with plans to expand into other regions in Canada. It illustrates Coho's commitment to a North American growth strategy in markets with significant potential while reflecting both companies' commitment to supporting local businesses and the communities in which they operate.

About Coho Collective Kitchens

Coho (TSXV: COHO) is a growing player in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast casual restaurants and shared-kitchen facilities. As Canada's largest shared-kitchen company, Coho is expanding its presence and services. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the food space, visit www.cohocollectivekitchens.com.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures - Sodexo Canada

7000 employees

Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2023

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

Global Ecovadis Platinum Rating 2020

1 million consumers served daily

To learn more about our sustainability values, practices and partnerships visit sodexo.ca.

