

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis reported long-term data from ORION-8, a Phase III open-label extension of ORION-9, ORION-10, ORION-11 and ORION-3 trials. The data showed that with twice-yearly dosing, Leqvio, in addition to statin therapy, provides consistent low-density lipoprotein cholesterol reduction beyond six years in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, increased risk of ASCVD or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.



'The ORION-8 results affirm the benefits of Leqvio in helping patients achieve sustained LDL-C reduction, which is important as cumulative exposure to LDL-C leads to the growth of plaque in the arteries and an increased risk of cardiovascular events,' said David Soergel, Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Drug Development, Novartis.



Leqvio is the first and only small interfering RNA therapy to lower LDL-C. It is approved in over 80 countries. Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Leqvio under a license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.



