Quest Diagnostics: Making Connections To Care: Quest Supports Inspiring Health Equity Event Hosted by Sisters on the Vineyard

Quest Diagnostics supported the Health Empowerment and Wellness event hosted by Sisters on the Vineyard in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on August 10.

This session coincided with the annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, a 9-day festival promoting emerging talent showcasing and honoring films produced by and starring African Americans from across the world.

The event featured panelist speakers and engaging one-on-one conversations for women of color. Panelists spoke about the realities of health disparities and provided insights around seeking care, diagnosis, and treatment plans that are unique to Black women. Attendees were empowered with knowledge, resources, and tools to support them in living healthier lives.

The inspiring panel was hosted by Dr. Kordai DeCoteau, board-certified podiatrist, Neighborhood Health, and was joined by:

Dr Tamara Beckford , CEO of Ur Caring Docs;

, CEO of Ur Caring Docs; Ricki Fairley , CEO of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance.

, CEO of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance. Kyira A Harris , CEO of Keys to Abundant Life Inc.;

, CEO of Keys to Abundant Life Inc.; Dr Renee Matthews, writer and radio show host; and

writer and radio show host; and Dr Janet Taylor, Community Psychiatrist and Executive Coach.

Accomplished Black female physicians and health providers led an interactive roundtable discussion about breast cancer, mental well-being, nutrition and more. Physicians from across the country met with attendees during breakout sessions to address their health questions, connect them to providers through referrals and share guidance for how to advocate for their care.

"The connection and support in the room was palpable," said Desyra Highsmith-Holcomb, Director, Inclusion and Diversity. "The stories and transparent guidance provided by the physician panel was like nothing I've ever heard."

Also representing Quest at the event were:

Trudyann Jack , Senior Manager, Patient Services & Chair, PRIDE EBN;

, Senior Manager, Patient Services & Chair, PRIDE EBN; Barbara Nicolas , Supervisor, Patient Services; and

, Supervisor, Patient Services; and Maribel Rodriguez, Manager, Inclusion and Diversity.



