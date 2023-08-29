Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") is pleased to provide an update on the planned launch of the TeloView®SMM (Smoldering Multiple Myeloma) assay in the fourth quarter of this year. The test will be introduced to clinicians as a Research Use Only (RUO) tool via Telo's new physician experience program. The program, designated as SMART (Smoldering Multiple myeloma Assessment of Risk for Transformation), is intended for oncology/hematology physicians and their staff in the U.S. to gain experience ordering and utilizing the TeloView SMM assay.

Telo's CEO Kris Weinberg said, "The planned 2023 launch of SMART along with recent presentations of data at ASCO and EHA are important steps in building Telo's commercial presence in the U.S. Working with a select group of physicians and facilities, the SMART program will gather information and feedback that are critical to the successful launch of TeloView-SMM."

About TeloView-SMM

TeloView-SMM has the potential to be an important tool for physicians managing the care of patients diagnosed with Smoldering Multiple Myeloma. The proprietary assay (and associated platform technology) quantifies individual patients' risk of transformation/progression by measuring the 3D structure and spatial organization of telomeres. This molecular signature identifies high-risk SMM patients who are likely to benefit from earlier treatment intervention. The larger subset of low-risk patients may not require immediate treatment and can be regularly monitored using the TeloView-SMM assay along with standard phenotypic measures. Over 200,000 patients in the United States are currently living with smoldering Multiple Myeloma. The TeloView-SMM assay has a potential total addressable market of over 500,000 tests per year.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a clinical-stage high complexity laboratory pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry. The company has developed powerful predictive and prognostic assay tools in oncology and neurological disease. These applications are facilitated on a liquid biopsy platform that performs quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability. The benefits of the TeloView platform have been substantiated in over 160 peer reviewed publications and 30-plus clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients.

For more information, visit www.telodx.com.

Kris Weinberg, CEO

678-429-5582

kris.weinberg@telodx.com

MaRS Centre, South Tower,

101 College Street, Suite 200, Toronto,

ON, M5G 1L7

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178931