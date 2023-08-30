Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.08.23
16:20 Uhr
6,500 Euro
-0,100
-1,52 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,70018:30
6,6006,65018:28
PR Newswire
30.08.2023 | 18:06
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

30 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.656p. The highest price paid per share was 564.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,382,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,673,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1367

556.20

08:11:00

690

555.80

08:11:04

1266

558.00

08:14:18

1652

558.00

08:14:18

261

557.60

08:14:33

1363

557.60

08:14:33

591

557.60

08:14:33

750

557.60

08:14:33

80

557.60

08:14:33

308

557.20

08:15:03

1148

557.20

08:15:13

616

556.80

08:17:21

353

556.80

08:18:26

879

556.80

08:18:26

1474

555.80

08:18:29

1453

556.20

08:18:53

1181

557.00

08:21:15

130

557.00

08:21:15

363

557.00

08:28:36

827

557.00

08:28:36

1467

557.00

08:28:36

759

558.00

08:34:15

51

557.80

08:34:45

837

557.80

08:34:45

396

557.80

08:34:45

1248

557.40

08:37:51

1392

557.80

08:41:47

1377

557.40

08:44:35

1210

558.00

08:52:02

261

558.40

08:56:04

1035

558.40

08:56:04

1465

559.00

09:02:46

750

559.00

09:02:46

540

559.00

09:02:46

96

559.00

09:02:46

1408

557.60

09:11:31

671

558.60

09:18:16

706

558.60

09:18:16

304

558.60

09:19:51

1055

558.60

09:19:51

1222

557.60

09:26:22

1000

557.60

09:36:50

1051

557.40

09:37:08

112

557.40

09:37:08

182

557.40

09:37:08

1216

557.20

09:43:31

1185

557.20

09:46:09

1264

557.00

09:52:40

206

557.00

09:52:40

1423

556.60

10:04:25

1284

556.20

10:10:10

1226

556.20

10:19:08

166

556.20

10:19:08

1386

556.40

10:21:38

508

556.40

10:32:21

825

556.40

10:32:21

591

556.40

10:32:21

529

556.40

10:32:21

213

556.40

10:32:21

1100

556.40

10:43:16

90

556.40

10:43:16

1054

557.80

10:57:05

185

557.80

10:57:05

90

557.80

10:57:05

50

557.80

10:57:05

1276

558.20

11:01:32

542

558.20

11:01:32

174

558.20

11:01:32

503

558.20

11:01:32

386

558.60

11:06:23

1041

558.60

11:06:23

963

558.20

11:15:32

376

558.20

11:15:32

1372

558.20

11:19:36

8

558.20

11:23:09

1347

558.40

11:30:16

1442

558.20

11:35:52

1410

558.20

11:42:29

1320

557.80

11:49:34

1320

557.40

11:59:15

1319

557.40

12:08:21

125

557.40

12:17:18

281

557.40

12:17:18

461

557.40

12:17:18

491

557.40

12:17:18

1410

557.80

12:27:43

1441

558.00

12:33:49

1100

559.00

12:48:59

467

559.00

12:48:59

1325

558.80

12:49:04

1352

559.80

13:00:46

1474

559.60

13:02:18

1244

560.40

13:17:47

1452

560.60

13:20:53

591

560.60

13:20:53

661

560.60

13:20:53

1304

561.20

13:31:19

913

561.00

13:31:27

350

561.00

13:31:27

1100

560.80

13:33:21

307

560.80

13:33:21

1275

559.80

13:39:44

310

559.60

13:44:18

908

559.60

13:44:18

1325

559.00

13:47:27

1386

559.60

13:52:41

1376

559.40

13:56:41

1202

559.60

14:01:13

251

559.60

14:01:13

356

560.00

14:07:08

886

560.00

14:07:08

1346

559.40

14:11:25

1384

560.00

14:23:28

762

560.80

14:29:07

692

560.80

14:29:07

750

560.80

14:29:07

440

560.80

14:29:07

1321

561.00

14:33:09

1246

561.00

14:33:09

83

561.00

14:33:09

1431

560.80

14:33:10

774

560.60

14:34:00

451

560.60

14:34:00

428

560.80

14:35:31

844

560.80

14:35:31

591

560.20

14:36:10

639

560.20

14:36:10

1262

560.60

14:40:08

1274

560.40

14:41:15

1440

561.00

14:45:06

73

560.80

14:47:13

1276

560.80

14:47:43

591

560.80

14:47:43

591

560.80

14:47:43

73

560.80

14:47:43

974

561.20

14:54:46

1229

561.20

14:56:32

442

561.20

14:56:32

1196

561.40

15:00:14

1284

561.40

15:01:03

1449

561.40

15:02:00

1302

560.80

15:03:47

160

560.80

15:05:58

1283

560.80

15:05:58

591

561.40

15:13:26

591

561.40

15:13:26

1297

561.60

15:18:02

1401

561.60

15:19:05

1305

561.60

15:19:30

253

561.40

15:19:50

1130

561.40

15:19:50

1405

561.20

15:22:19

815

560.40

15:25:13

491

560.40

15:25:13

1349

560.20

15:27:56

1195

561.40

15:37:14

1251

561.40

15:37:14

77

562.00

15:39:26

602

562.00

15:40:03

583

562.00

15:40:03

584

562.00

15:40:03

591

562.00

15:40:03

200

562.00

15:40:03

1307

562.40

15:43:44

85

562.40

15:43:44

1345

562.20

15:44:13

1370

562.60

15:47:02

1408

562.40

15:49:45

1251

562.80

15:52:07

1248

563.00

15:55:03

1100

562.80

15:59:00

344

562.80

15:59:00

1204

562.60

16:01:28

587

562.80

16:01:28

83

562.80

16:01:28

602

562.80

16:01:28

250

562.80

16:01:28

1293

564.20

16:06:51

700

564.20

16:06:51

496

564.20

16:06:51

1195

564.00

16:09:03

539

564.20

16:12:06

559

564.20

16:12:06

359

564.20

16:12:06

947

564.40

16:14:27

385

564.40

16:14:27

1286

564.20

16:15:36

587

564.00

16:18:35

596

564.00

16:18:35

1333

563.60

16:20:54

987

563.40

16:21:42

523

563.40

16:22:42

378

563.40

16:22:42


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.