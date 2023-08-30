Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30
30 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.656p. The highest price paid per share was 564.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,382,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,673,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1367
556.20
08:11:00
690
555.80
08:11:04
1266
558.00
08:14:18
1652
558.00
08:14:18
261
557.60
08:14:33
1363
557.60
08:14:33
591
557.60
08:14:33
750
557.60
08:14:33
80
557.60
08:14:33
308
557.20
08:15:03
1148
557.20
08:15:13
616
556.80
08:17:21
353
556.80
08:18:26
879
556.80
08:18:26
1474
555.80
08:18:29
1453
556.20
08:18:53
1181
557.00
08:21:15
130
557.00
08:21:15
363
557.00
08:28:36
827
557.00
08:28:36
1467
557.00
08:28:36
759
558.00
08:34:15
51
557.80
08:34:45
837
557.80
08:34:45
396
557.80
08:34:45
1248
557.40
08:37:51
1392
557.80
08:41:47
1377
557.40
08:44:35
1210
558.00
08:52:02
261
558.40
08:56:04
1035
558.40
08:56:04
1465
559.00
09:02:46
750
559.00
09:02:46
540
559.00
09:02:46
96
559.00
09:02:46
1408
557.60
09:11:31
671
558.60
09:18:16
706
558.60
09:18:16
304
558.60
09:19:51
1055
558.60
09:19:51
1222
557.60
09:26:22
1000
557.60
09:36:50
1051
557.40
09:37:08
112
557.40
09:37:08
182
557.40
09:37:08
1216
557.20
09:43:31
1185
557.20
09:46:09
1264
557.00
09:52:40
206
557.00
09:52:40
1423
556.60
10:04:25
1284
556.20
10:10:10
1226
556.20
10:19:08
166
556.20
10:19:08
1386
556.40
10:21:38
508
556.40
10:32:21
825
556.40
10:32:21
591
556.40
10:32:21
529
556.40
10:32:21
213
556.40
10:32:21
1100
556.40
10:43:16
90
556.40
10:43:16
1054
557.80
10:57:05
185
557.80
10:57:05
90
557.80
10:57:05
50
557.80
10:57:05
1276
558.20
11:01:32
542
558.20
11:01:32
174
558.20
11:01:32
503
558.20
11:01:32
386
558.60
11:06:23
1041
558.60
11:06:23
963
558.20
11:15:32
376
558.20
11:15:32
1372
558.20
11:19:36
8
558.20
11:23:09
1347
558.40
11:30:16
1442
558.20
11:35:52
1410
558.20
11:42:29
1320
557.80
11:49:34
1320
557.40
11:59:15
1319
557.40
12:08:21
125
557.40
12:17:18
281
557.40
12:17:18
461
557.40
12:17:18
491
557.40
12:17:18
1410
557.80
12:27:43
1441
558.00
12:33:49
1100
559.00
12:48:59
467
559.00
12:48:59
1325
558.80
12:49:04
1352
559.80
13:00:46
1474
559.60
13:02:18
1244
560.40
13:17:47
1452
560.60
13:20:53
591
560.60
13:20:53
661
560.60
13:20:53
1304
561.20
13:31:19
913
561.00
13:31:27
350
561.00
13:31:27
1100
560.80
13:33:21
307
560.80
13:33:21
1275
559.80
13:39:44
310
559.60
13:44:18
908
559.60
13:44:18
1325
559.00
13:47:27
1386
559.60
13:52:41
1376
559.40
13:56:41
1202
559.60
14:01:13
251
559.60
14:01:13
356
560.00
14:07:08
886
560.00
14:07:08
1346
559.40
14:11:25
1384
560.00
14:23:28
762
560.80
14:29:07
692
560.80
14:29:07
750
560.80
14:29:07
440
560.80
14:29:07
1321
561.00
14:33:09
1246
561.00
14:33:09
83
561.00
14:33:09
1431
560.80
14:33:10
774
560.60
14:34:00
451
560.60
14:34:00
428
560.80
14:35:31
844
560.80
14:35:31
591
560.20
14:36:10
639
560.20
14:36:10
1262
560.60
14:40:08
1274
560.40
14:41:15
1440
561.00
14:45:06
73
560.80
14:47:13
1276
560.80
14:47:43
591
560.80
14:47:43
591
560.80
14:47:43
73
560.80
14:47:43
974
561.20
14:54:46
1229
561.20
14:56:32
442
561.20
14:56:32
1196
561.40
15:00:14
1284
561.40
15:01:03
1449
561.40
15:02:00
1302
560.80
15:03:47
160
560.80
15:05:58
1283
560.80
15:05:58
591
561.40
15:13:26
591
561.40
15:13:26
1297
561.60
15:18:02
1401
561.60
15:19:05
1305
561.60
15:19:30
253
561.40
15:19:50
1130
561.40
15:19:50
1405
561.20
15:22:19
815
560.40
15:25:13
491
560.40
15:25:13
1349
560.20
15:27:56
1195
561.40
15:37:14
1251
561.40
15:37:14
77
562.00
15:39:26
602
562.00
15:40:03
583
562.00
15:40:03
584
562.00
15:40:03
591
562.00
15:40:03
200
562.00
15:40:03
1307
562.40
15:43:44
85
562.40
15:43:44
1345
562.20
15:44:13
1370
562.60
15:47:02
1408
562.40
15:49:45
1251
562.80
15:52:07
1248
563.00
15:55:03
1100
562.80
15:59:00
344
562.80
15:59:00
1204
562.60
16:01:28
587
562.80
16:01:28
83
562.80
16:01:28
602
562.80
16:01:28
250
562.80
16:01:28
1293
564.20
16:06:51
700
564.20
16:06:51
496
564.20
16:06:51
1195
564.00
16:09:03
539
564.20
16:12:06
559
564.20
16:12:06
359
564.20
16:12:06
947
564.40
16:14:27
385
564.40
16:14:27
1286
564.20
16:15:36
587
564.00
16:18:35
596
564.00
16:18:35
1333
563.60
16:20:54
987
563.40
16:21:42
523
563.40
16:22:42
378
563.40
16:22:42