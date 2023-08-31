Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
31.08.23
15:44 Uhr
2,360 Euro
-0,100
-4,06 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3602,44016:04
Dow Jones News
31.08.2023 | 14:40
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Result of AGM 
31-Aug-2023 / 13:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting 
The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST. 
Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as 
special resolutions. 
As at the close of business on 29 August 2023, the Company had 68,038,008 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with 
no shares held in treasury). 
The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. 
 
                                                % of the 
                            %                    Company's 
                     Votes for   Votes             Total   issued 
                     (including  for      Votes  %    number   share    Votes 
                     discretionary        against Votes  of votes  capital   withheld*** 
                     votes)    (including      against cast*   represented 
                            discretionary              by 
                            votes)                  votes 
                                                cast** 
Ordinary Resolutions 
1.      To receive the annual   45,125,742  99.99     2,431  0.01  45,128,173 66.33    675 
       report and accounts 
2.      To approve the Directors' 45,111,304  99.97     15,512 0.03  45,126,816 66.33    2,032 
       remuneration report 
3.      To re-elect Mehmet Kutman 45,115,011  99.99     5,596  0.01  45,120,607 66.33    8,241 
       as a Director 
4.      To re-elect Aysegül Bensel 45,116,280  99.98     10,131 0.02  45,126,411 66.33    2,437 
       as a Director 
       To re-elect Jérôme Bernard 
5.      Jean Auguste Bayle as a  45,123,485  99.99     2,926  0.01  45,126,411 66.33    2,437 
       Director 
6.      To re-elect Ercan Nuri   45,117,681  99.98     8,730  0.02  45,126,411 66.33    2,437 
       Ergül as a Director 
       To reappoint PKF 
       Littlejohn LLP, of 15 
7.      Westferry Circus, Canary  45,106,151  99.99     4,847  0.01  45,110,998 66.33    17,850 
       Wharf, London E14 4HD, 
       United Kingdom as the 
       Company's auditor 
       To authorise the Audit and 
       Risk Committee of the 
8.      Board to fix the      45,104,882  99.99     5,914  0.01  45,110,796 66.33    18,052 
       remuneration of the 
       auditors 
       To give authority to allot 
9.      securities up to specified 45,118,315  99.98     8,946  0.02  45,127,261 66.33    1,587 
       amounts 
       To give authority to allot 
       securities for the purpose 
10.      of capitalising amounts  45,109,378  99.96     18,458 0.04  45,127,836 66.33    1,012 
       under the GIH Loans (as 
       defined in the Notice of 
       AGM) 
       To give authority to allot 
       securities for the purpose 
11.      of allotting shares upon  45,120,891  99.99     6,033  0.01  45,126,924 66.33    1,924 
       the exercise of Warrants 
       (as defined in the Notice 
       of AGM) 
       Special Resolutions 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for an 
       allotment of equity 
       securities for cash, up to 
       a nominal amount not 
12.      exceeding 10% of the    45,107,676  99.96     20,160 0.04  45,127,836 66.33    1,012 
       Company's issued ordinary 
       share capital, and for a 
       follow-on offer of up to 
       20% of the value of the 
       placing 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for an 
       allotment of equity 
       securities for cash used 
       only for the purposes of 
       financing an acquisition 
13.      or capital investment, up 45,111,052  99.96     17,121 0.04  45,128,173 66.33    675 
       to a nominal amount not 
       exceeding 10% of the 
       Company's issued ordinary 
       share capital, and for a 
       follow-on offer of up to 
       20% of the value of the 
       placing 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for an 
       allotment for the purpose 
14.      of capitalising amounts  45,108,033  99.96     18,891 0.04  45,126,924 66.33    1,924 
       under the GIH Loans (as 
       defined in the Notice of 
       AGM) 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for an 
15.      allotment upon the     45,108,708  99.96     18,216 0.04  45,126,924 66.33    1,924 
       exercise of Warrants (as 
       defined in the Notice of 
       AGM) 
       To give authority to make 
16.      market purchases of the  45,122,505  99.99     5,668  0.01  45,128,173 66.33    675 
       Company's shares 
       To permit General Meetings 
17.      on not less than 14 clear 45,122,939  99.99     5,234  0.01  45,128,173 66.33    675 
       days' notice

* Excluding withheld

** Including withheld

***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 268521 
EQS News ID:  1716265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.