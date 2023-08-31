Global Ports Holding PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Result of AGM 31-Aug-2023 / 13:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Global Ports Holding PLC Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST. Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. As at the close of business on 29 August 2023, the Company had 68,038,008 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury). The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. % of the % Company's Votes for Votes Total issued (including for Votes % number share Votes discretionary against Votes of votes capital withheld*** votes) (including against cast* represented discretionary by votes) votes cast** Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual 45,125,742 99.99 2,431 0.01 45,128,173 66.33 675 report and accounts 2. To approve the Directors' 45,111,304 99.97 15,512 0.03 45,126,816 66.33 2,032 remuneration report 3. To re-elect Mehmet Kutman 45,115,011 99.99 5,596 0.01 45,120,607 66.33 8,241 as a Director 4. To re-elect Aysegül Bensel 45,116,280 99.98 10,131 0.02 45,126,411 66.33 2,437 as a Director To re-elect Jérôme Bernard 5. Jean Auguste Bayle as a 45,123,485 99.99 2,926 0.01 45,126,411 66.33 2,437 Director 6. To re-elect Ercan Nuri 45,117,681 99.98 8,730 0.02 45,126,411 66.33 2,437 Ergül as a Director To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP, of 15 7. Westferry Circus, Canary 45,106,151 99.99 4,847 0.01 45,110,998 66.33 17,850 Wharf, London E14 4HD, United Kingdom as the Company's auditor To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the 8. Board to fix the 45,104,882 99.99 5,914 0.01 45,110,796 66.33 18,052 remuneration of the auditors To give authority to allot 9. securities up to specified 45,118,315 99.98 8,946 0.02 45,127,261 66.33 1,587 amounts To give authority to allot securities for the purpose 10. of capitalising amounts 45,109,378 99.96 18,458 0.04 45,127,836 66.33 1,012 under the GIH Loans (as defined in the Notice of AGM) To give authority to allot securities for the purpose 11. of allotting shares upon 45,120,891 99.99 6,033 0.01 45,126,924 66.33 1,924 the exercise of Warrants (as defined in the Notice of AGM) Special Resolutions To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash, up to a nominal amount not 12. exceeding 10% of the 45,107,676 99.96 20,160 0.04 45,127,836 66.33 1,012 Company's issued ordinary share capital, and for a follow-on offer of up to 20% of the value of the placing To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition 13. or capital investment, up 45,111,052 99.96 17,121 0.04 45,128,173 66.33 675 to a nominal amount not exceeding 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, and for a follow-on offer of up to 20% of the value of the placing To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment for the purpose 14. of capitalising amounts 45,108,033 99.96 18,891 0.04 45,126,924 66.33 1,924 under the GIH Loans (as defined in the Notice of AGM) To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an 15. allotment upon the 45,108,708 99.96 18,216 0.04 45,126,924 66.33 1,924 exercise of Warrants (as defined in the Notice of AGM) To give authority to make 16. market purchases of the 45,122,505 99.99 5,668 0.01 45,128,173 66.33 675 Company's shares To permit General Meetings 17. on not less than 14 clear 45,122,939 99.99 5,234 0.01 45,128,173 66.33 675 days' notice

* Excluding withheld

** Including withheld

***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 Sequence No.: 268521 EQS News ID: 1716265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2023 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)