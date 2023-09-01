

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In a bid to maintain its dominance in China's booming electric vehicle or EV market, Tesla (TSLA) has launched an enhanced version of its popular Model 3. The revamped Model 3 made its official debut in China, accompanied by heightened anticipation for the vehicle's updates and the impending start of Cybertruck deliveries in the United States.



Tesla's new Model 3 is now available for presale in China, with prices commencing at RMB 259,900, roughly equivalent to $35,850. This marks a 12 percent increase in starting price compared to the previous iteration, which had a base price of RMB 231,900 or $32,000 in the Chinese market. Customers can expect deliveries of the upgraded Model 3 to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.



The new Model 3 lineup in China offers a rear-wheel drive base variant and a dual-motor, long-range version. The all-wheel drive Model 3 now comes with a presale price of RMB 295,900 or $40,651, representing a reduction from the previous price tag of RMB 331,900 or $45,736 for the AWD Model 3.



It is worth noting that in China, it is common practice for EV companies to launch new models with presale prices, with final prices often adjusted slightly when the vehicle officially goes on sale, as reported by CnEVPost.



One of the standout features of the upgraded Model 3 is its enhanced aerodynamics, reportedly making the vehicle 8 percent more efficient. This improvement results in an extended driving range for both variants. The all-wheel drive Model 3 now boasts an impressive range of 443 miles, up from the previous 419 miles, while the rear-wheel drive variant offers a range of 376 miles, an increase from the prior 345 miles.



Photographs of the updated Model 3 reveal a host of changes both inside and out. The vehicle's interior sports a redesigned steering wheel, and the rear seats now feature individual screens, a departure from the previous model, taking cues from the Model S.



Leading up to its official release, Tesla had already begun accepting reservations for the new Model 3 in China, according to local media reports. Furthermore, sightings of the Model 3 Highland have been reported in Germany and France this week, according to posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the YouTube channel carwow, Tesla has invited them to review the new Model 3, which is expected to hit the European market in October.



In the United States, the refreshed Model 3 is anticipated to be available in the coming months, expanding the reach of Tesla's latest offering to a global audience eager to embrace the future of electric mobility.



