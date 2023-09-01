Mizuno USA Inc.: Mizuno USA, Inc. Welcomes Chris Brewer as Newest Leadership Addition

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Mizuno USA, Inc. proudly welcomes Chris Brewer as the newest addition to their leadership team. Brewer, a seasoned industry veteran with an impressive track record of transforming businesses and driving growth in the highly competitive footwear sector, brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking vision to the organization.









With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Brewer has held key positions at prominent industry players such as Adidas, Under Armour, and Fila. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to reinvigorate or establish businesses and steer them toward resounding success.

"Chris's arrival at Mizuno marks a significant milestone as we welcome an industry veteran of his caliber," expressed Tim Rumer, Sr. VP of Business Development at Mizuno USA Inc. "His expertise will undoubtedly propel our running division to new heights."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chris Brewer stated, "I am genuinely excited to become part of the Mizuno USA family and embark on this exciting new chapter. Mizuno's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the running industry is truly inspiring, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing success."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Leila Taylor

leila.taylor@mizunousa.com

About Mizuno USA, Inc:

Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the world's largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, volleyball, swimming, and tennis equipment, apparel, and footwear for North America. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in Peachtree Corners, GA.

