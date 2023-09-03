voestalpine: voestalpine-CFO Robert Ottel will not accept the Supervisory Board's offer of reappointment for a five-year term starting April 1, 2024. He will therefore resign from the Management Board of voestalpine AG at the end of March 31, 2024. The Supervisory Board will decide promptly on a successor to Robert Ottel. Further, Peter Schwab, Member of the Management Board of voestalpine AG and Head of the Metal Forming Division, will not be available for a further period in office when his contract comes to an end on 31 March 2024 for personal reasons. The successor to Peter Schwab will be announced in September. Head of the High Performance Metals Division, Franz Rotter will leave the company to enjoy his well-earned retirement. Reinhard Nöbauer will become a Member of the ...

