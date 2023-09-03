Valneva: Specialty vaccine company Valneva will be attending a number of investor conferences in the coming weeks and will, among other things, discuss the development of the vaccine candidates against Chikungunya virus (VLA1553) and Lyme disease (VLA15). Specifically, Valneva will attend the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on September 11, the Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference 2023 in Paris on September 12, and the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference also in New York. Valneva: weekly performance: -0.59% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (01/09/2023)

