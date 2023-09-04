Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
4 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.949p. The highest price paid per share was 569.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 563.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,937,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,118,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
650
564.20
08:10:31
808
564.20
08:10:31
778
564.20
08:14:21
385
564.20
08:14:21
416
564.20
08:14:21
191
564.20
08:14:21
1462
564.20
08:14:21
587
564.00
08:14:35
1579
564.20
08:31:26
587
564.00
08:31:26
583
564.00
08:31:26
119
564.00
08:31:26
1017
564.00
08:40:06
271
564.00
08:40:06
1372
563.40
08:53:06
1276
563.60
09:04:40
1
564.80
09:33:08
116
564.80
09:33:08
865
566.40
09:41:15
1100
566.40
09:41:15
1434
566.40
09:41:15
1405
566.40
09:41:15
1398
566.00
09:42:36
1546
565.80
09:43:07
1483
565.80
09:43:55
1216
565.40
09:43:55
886
565.00
09:51:05
456
565.00
09:51:05
39
565.20
10:00:58
1219
565.20
10:00:58
1337
565.00
10:01:22
209
565.40
10:15:54
719
565.40
10:15:54
514
565.40
10:15:54
1408
565.40
10:15:54
75
565.40
10:17:04
1100
565.40
10:17:04
116
565.40
10:17:04
1254
566.20
10:34:34
1400
566.20
10:34:34
1233
567.20
10:42:43
1273
567.20
10:42:43
533
567.20
10:42:43
335
567.20
10:42:43
643
567.20
10:42:43
807
567.00
10:42:43
507
567.00
10:42:43
1392
566.40
10:51:00
1454
566.20
10:52:41
1445
565.80
10:56:04
183
565.40
10:57:04
508
565.40
10:57:04
424
565.40
10:57:04
1217
566.00
11:13:51
374
566.20
11:18:07
382
566.20
11:18:07
896
566.20
11:18:07
173
566.20
11:23:42
583
566.20
11:23:42
583
566.20
11:26:21
857
566.40
11:30:20
559
566.40
11:30:20
163
566.40
11:30:20
587
566.40
11:30:20
583
566.40
11:30:20
49
566.40
11:30:20
134
566.00
11:32:10
144
566.80
11:56:22
1107
566.80
11:56:22
1331
566.80
11:56:22
1822
568.00
12:06:15
263
568.00
12:06:15
403
569.00
12:15:03
765
569.00
12:15:03
2791
569.00
12:15:03
437
569.00
12:15:03
881
569.00
12:15:03
2145
568.80
12:15:18
1408
568.60
12:15:18
369
568.80
12:15:18
583
568.80
12:15:18
587
568.80
12:15:18
377
568.20
12:15:36
1096
568.20
12:15:36
1051
567.80
12:15:42
419
567.80
12:15:42
1499
568.20
12:23:01
108
567.80
12:38:06
1302
567.80
12:38:06
385
567.80
12:38:06
141
567.20
12:41:49
319
568.00
12:49:50
477
568.00
12:49:50
1446
568.00
12:55:01
1259
567.80
12:55:01
897
568.20
13:02:57
400
568.20
13:02:57
1315
567.80
13:05:58
1363
567.60
13:08:12
1340
568.20
13:25:28
1318
568.40
13:31:11
1437
568.00
13:32:52
1298
567.80
13:35:38
623
567.40
13:46:07
692
567.40
13:46:07
1247
567.80
13:59:32
156
567.80
13:59:32
1397
567.80
13:59:32
596
567.80
14:06:32
731
567.80
14:06:32
719
567.60
14:10:11
553
567.60
14:10:11
156
567.60
14:10:11
1291
567.60
14:20:37
774
567.20
14:20:51
242
567.20
14:21:54
392
567.20
14:21:54
511
567.20
14:29:28
682
567.20
14:29:28
1498
567.00
14:30:02
583
567.00
14:31:20
740
567.00
14:31:20
547
567.00
14:34:18
787
567.00
14:34:18
402
567.00
14:34:18
13
567.00
14:34:18
397
567.00
|
14:34:18
71
567.00
14:34:18
234
567.00
14:34:18
384
567.00
14:34:18
973
566.80
14:34:42
319
566.80
14:34:42
1434
566.80
14:37:33
750
566.40
14:40:02
583
566.60
14:40:02
587
566.60
14:40:02
697
566.60
14:40:02
421
566.60
14:40:02
1
566.80
14:40:02
583
566.80
14:40:02
587
566.80
14:40:02
33
566.80
14:40:02
406
566.60
14:45:43
583
566.60
14:45:43
352
566.60
14:45:43
1
566.60
14:46:43
587
566.60
14:46:43
587
566.60
14:48:53
583
566.60
14:48:53
13
567.40
14:53:55
2505
567.40
14:53:55
1420
567.40
14:53:55
290
567.40
14:53:56
583
567.40
14:53:56
587
567.40
14:53:56
404
567.40
14:53:56
1444
567.40
15:00:31
618
567.20
15:01:10
1190
567.20
15:01:10
1724
567.00
15:01:21
1436
566.80
15:01:24
587
566.80
15:04:24
583
566.80
15:04:24
679
566.80
15:04:24
700
566.80
15:04:24
714
566.80
15:04:24
210
566.80
15:04:24
1270
566.40
15:10:03
730
566.40
15:10:38
245
566.40
15:10:38
429
566.40
15:10:38
467
566.20
15:15:37
976
566.20
15:15:37
587
566.00
15:15:37
583
566.00
15:15:37
133
566.00
15:15:37
1227
565.20
15:19:04
583
565.20
15:20:26
587
565.20
15:20:26
340
565.00
15:20:26
892
565.00
15:20:26
1443
564.80
15:25:39
1368
564.60
15:27:05
1243
564.60
15:30:04
354
564.60
15:30:04
698
564.60
15:30:04
168
564.60
15:30:04
1290
564.00
15:32:02
1253
564.60
15:45:06
27
564.60
15:45:06
1421
564.60
15:45:06
215
564.60
15:45:21
587
564.60
15:45:21
619
564.60
15:45:21
63
564.60
15:45:58
925
564.60
15:45:58
278
564.60
15:45:58
1222
564.20
15:46:18
454
563.60
15:47:23
583
563.60
15:47:23
317
563.60
15:47:23
1005
563.20
15:49:00
2514
563.40
15:54:31
583
563.40
15:55:25
587
563.40
15:55:25
440
563.40
15:55:25
220
563.40
15:55:25
1058
563.20
15:56:38
523
563.20
15:56:38
1414
563.60
16:01:26
57
563.60
16:01:26
1386
563.60
16:01:26
587
563.60
16:02:02
583
563.60
16:02:02
176
563.60
16:02:02
1278
563.60
16:05:40
750
563.60
16:05:40
550
563.60
16:05:40
1388
563.40
16:06:08
994
563.20
16:06:08
231
563.20
16:06:08
1241
563.40
16:10:24
173
563.40
16:10:24
550
563.40
16:10:24
465
563.40
16:10:24
401
|
563.40
16:10:24
352
563.40
16:10:24
853
563.20
16:11:42
443
563.20
16:11:44
1225
563.20
16:11:44
2
563.20
16:13:44
587
563.20
16:14:02
1156
563.00
16:14:13
480
563.20
16:14:13
195
563.60
16:16:57
1046
563.60
16:17:21
620
563.60
16:17:21
677
563.60
16:17:21
650
563.60
16:17:21
583
563.60
16:17:21
186
563.60
16:17:21
1270
563.80
16:19:44
80
563.80
16:19:44
4022
564.00
16:23:01
19
564.00
16:23:01
114
564.00
16:23:01