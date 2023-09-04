Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.949p. The highest price paid per share was 569.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 563.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,937,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,118,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

650

564.20

08:10:31

808

564.20

08:10:31

778

564.20

08:14:21

385

564.20

08:14:21

416

564.20

08:14:21

191

564.20

08:14:21

1462

564.20

08:14:21

587

564.00

08:14:35

1579

564.20

08:31:26

587

564.00

08:31:26

583

564.00

08:31:26

119

564.00

08:31:26

1017

564.00

08:40:06

271

564.00

08:40:06

1372

563.40

08:53:06

1276

563.60

09:04:40

1

564.80

09:33:08

116

564.80

09:33:08

865

566.40

09:41:15

1100

566.40

09:41:15

1434

566.40

09:41:15

1405

566.40

09:41:15

1398

566.00

09:42:36

1546

565.80

09:43:07

1483

565.80

09:43:55

1216

565.40

09:43:55

886

565.00

09:51:05

456

565.00

09:51:05

39

565.20

10:00:58

1219

565.20

10:00:58

1337

565.00

10:01:22

209

565.40

10:15:54

719

565.40

10:15:54

514

565.40

10:15:54

1408

565.40

10:15:54

75

565.40

10:17:04

1100

565.40

10:17:04

116

565.40

10:17:04

1254

566.20

10:34:34

1400

566.20

10:34:34

1233

567.20

10:42:43

1273

567.20

10:42:43

533

567.20

10:42:43

335

567.20

10:42:43

643

567.20

10:42:43

807

567.00

10:42:43

507

567.00

10:42:43

1392

566.40

10:51:00

1454

566.20

10:52:41

1445

565.80

10:56:04

183

565.40

10:57:04

508

565.40

10:57:04

424

565.40

10:57:04

1217

566.00

11:13:51

374

566.20

11:18:07

382

566.20

11:18:07

896

566.20

11:18:07

173

566.20

11:23:42

583

566.20

11:23:42

583

566.20

11:26:21

857

566.40

11:30:20

559

566.40

11:30:20

163

566.40

11:30:20

587

566.40

11:30:20

583

566.40

11:30:20

49

566.40

11:30:20

134

566.00

11:32:10

144

566.80

11:56:22

1107

566.80

11:56:22

1331

566.80

11:56:22

1822

568.00

12:06:15

263

568.00

12:06:15

403

569.00

12:15:03

765

569.00

12:15:03

2791

569.00

12:15:03

437

569.00

12:15:03

881

569.00

12:15:03

2145

568.80

12:15:18

1408

568.60

12:15:18

369

568.80

12:15:18

583

568.80

12:15:18

587

568.80

12:15:18

377

568.20

12:15:36

1096

568.20

12:15:36

1051

567.80

12:15:42

419

567.80

12:15:42

1499

568.20

12:23:01

108

567.80

12:38:06

1302

567.80

12:38:06

385

567.80

12:38:06

141

567.20

12:41:49

319

568.00

12:49:50

477

568.00

12:49:50

1446

568.00

12:55:01

1259

567.80

12:55:01

897

568.20

13:02:57

400

568.20

13:02:57

1315

567.80

13:05:58

1363

567.60

13:08:12

1340

568.20

13:25:28

1318

568.40

13:31:11

1437

568.00

13:32:52

1298

567.80

13:35:38

623

567.40

13:46:07

692

567.40

13:46:07

1247

567.80

13:59:32

156

567.80

13:59:32

1397

567.80

13:59:32

596

567.80

14:06:32

731

567.80

14:06:32

719

567.60

14:10:11

553

567.60

14:10:11

156

567.60

14:10:11

1291

567.60

14:20:37

774

567.20

14:20:51

242

567.20

14:21:54

392

567.20

14:21:54

511

567.20

14:29:28

682

567.20

14:29:28

1498

567.00

14:30:02

583

567.00

14:31:20

740

567.00

14:31:20

547

567.00

14:34:18

787

567.00

14:34:18

402

567.00

14:34:18

13

567.00

14:34:18

397

567.00

14:34:18

71

567.00

14:34:18

234

567.00

14:34:18

384

567.00

14:34:18

973

566.80

14:34:42

319

566.80

14:34:42

1434

566.80

14:37:33

750

566.40

14:40:02

583

566.60

14:40:02

587

566.60

14:40:02

697

566.60

14:40:02

421

566.60

14:40:02

1

566.80

14:40:02

583

566.80

14:40:02

587

566.80

14:40:02

33

566.80

14:40:02

406

566.60

14:45:43

583

566.60

14:45:43

352

566.60

14:45:43

1

566.60

14:46:43

587

566.60

14:46:43

587

566.60

14:48:53

583

566.60

14:48:53

13

567.40

14:53:55

2505

567.40

14:53:55

1420

567.40

14:53:55

290

567.40

14:53:56

583

567.40

14:53:56

587

567.40

14:53:56

404

567.40

14:53:56

1444

567.40

15:00:31

618

567.20

15:01:10

1190

567.20

15:01:10

1724

567.00

15:01:21

1436

566.80

15:01:24

587

566.80

15:04:24

583

566.80

15:04:24

679

566.80

15:04:24

700

566.80

15:04:24

714

566.80

15:04:24

210

566.80

15:04:24

1270

566.40

15:10:03

730

566.40

15:10:38

245

566.40

15:10:38

429

566.40

15:10:38

467

566.20

15:15:37

976

566.20

15:15:37

587

566.00

15:15:37

583

566.00

15:15:37

133

566.00

15:15:37

1227

565.20

15:19:04

583

565.20

15:20:26

587

565.20

15:20:26

340

565.00

15:20:26

892

565.00

15:20:26

1443

564.80

15:25:39

1368

564.60

15:27:05

1243

564.60

15:30:04

354

564.60

15:30:04

698

564.60

15:30:04

168

564.60

15:30:04

1290

564.00

15:32:02

1253

564.60

15:45:06

27

564.60

15:45:06

1421

564.60

15:45:06

215

564.60

15:45:21

587

564.60

15:45:21

619

564.60

15:45:21

63

564.60

15:45:58

925

564.60

15:45:58

278

564.60

15:45:58

1222

564.20

15:46:18

454

563.60

15:47:23

583

563.60

15:47:23

317

563.60

15:47:23

1005

563.20

15:49:00

2514

563.40

15:54:31

583

563.40

15:55:25

587

563.40

15:55:25

440

563.40

15:55:25

220

563.40

15:55:25

1058

563.20

15:56:38

523

563.20

15:56:38

1414

563.60

16:01:26

57

563.60

16:01:26

1386

563.60

16:01:26

587

563.60

16:02:02

583

563.60

16:02:02

176

563.60

16:02:02

1278

563.60

16:05:40

750

563.60

16:05:40

550

563.60

16:05:40

1388

563.40

16:06:08

994

563.20

16:06:08

231

563.20

16:06:08

1241

563.40

16:10:24

173

563.40

16:10:24

550

563.40

16:10:24

465

563.40

16:10:24

401

563.40

16:10:24

352

563.40

16:10:24

853

563.20

16:11:42

443

563.20

16:11:44

1225

563.20

16:11:44

2

563.20

16:13:44

587

563.20

16:14:02

1156

563.00

16:14:13

480

563.20

16:14:13

195

563.60

16:16:57

1046

563.60

16:17:21

620

563.60

16:17:21

677

563.60

16:17:21

650

563.60

16:17:21

583

563.60

16:17:21

186

563.60

16:17:21

1270

563.80

16:19:44

80

563.80

16:19:44

4022

564.00

16:23:01

19

564.00

16:23:01

114

564.00

16:23:01


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.