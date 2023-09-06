Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
05.09.23
21:50 Uhr
2,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3602,42014:21
Dow Jones News
06.09.2023 | 13:31
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany

DJ Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany 
06-Sep-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, it 
has been awarded a 10-year port concession agreement, with a potential 5-year extension option, by bremenports GmbH & 
Co. KG ("bremenports") on behalf of the city of Bremen regarding the operations at the Cruise Terminal Columbusbahnhof 
Bremerhaven ("Bremerhaven Cruise Port"). 
The cruise facilities at Bremerhaven Cruise Port are currently undergoing a multimillion-euro investment by the local 
authorities, which once completed will expand and renew the port facilities. In 2022, Bremerhaven Cruise Port welcomed 
over 230k passengers, with over 90% of these being homeport passengers. 
The location of the port means it is ideally located for Scandinavian and Baltic Sea itineraries. 
GPH expects to take over operations of the port in the first quarter of calendar year 2025, when the agreement with the 
current operator ends. 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 269711 
EQS News ID:  1720365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1720365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.