Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany 06-Sep-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Global Ports Holding Plc Signs 10-year agreement for Bremerhaven Cruise Port, Germany Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, it has been awarded a 10-year port concession agreement, with a potential 5-year extension option, by bremenports GmbH & Co. KG ("bremenports") on behalf of the city of Bremen regarding the operations at the Cruise Terminal Columbusbahnhof Bremerhaven ("Bremerhaven Cruise Port"). The cruise facilities at Bremerhaven Cruise Port are currently undergoing a multimillion-euro investment by the local authorities, which once completed will expand and renew the port facilities. In 2022, Bremerhaven Cruise Port welcomed over 230k passengers, with over 90% of these being homeport passengers. The location of the port means it is ideally located for Scandinavian and Baltic Sea itineraries. GPH expects to take over operations of the port in the first quarter of calendar year 2025, when the agreement with the current operator ends. CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: Investor Relations Martin Brown Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

