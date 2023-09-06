Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023

WKN: A2PVKE | ISIN: DK0061155785 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NU
München
06.09.23
08:04 Uhr
0,103 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRALIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRALIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1010,10515:46
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2023 | 14:23
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Astralis A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's extraordinary general
meeting on 8 August 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 25 October 2023. 



ISIN:              DK0061155785           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Astralis             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.01): 58,025,893 shares (DKK 580.258.93)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             40694072             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               4050               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ASTRLS              
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          184125              
-------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.