First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Astralis A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's extraordinary general meeting on 8 August 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 25 October 2023. ISIN: DK0061155785 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Astralis ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.01): 58,025,893 shares (DKK 580.258.93) ------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 40694072 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 4050 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ASTRLS ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184125 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66