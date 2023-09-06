Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") is proud to announce that it has successfully completed the final assessment and achieved ISO 15189 accreditation. ISO 15189 is the international standard specific for clinical laboratories. The ISO 15189 accreditation qualifies Telo to offer its TeloView tests as laboratory developed tests (LDTs) for clinical use from its central laboratory in Toronto.

In achieving the ISO 15189 accreditation, Telo underwent a rigorous assessment that was conducted by Accreditation Canada Diagnostics. The assessment covered Telo's quality management system (QMS), laboratory information system (LIS), technical competence, and proficiency in conducting high value molecular diagnostics tests. Telo achieved over 90% compliance in the conducted assessment.

"Completing ISO 15189 accreditation is a significant accomplishment for Telo Genomics as it demonstrates our excellence in providing high quality clinical laboratory services according to international standards," said Sherif Louis, Telo's President and CTO. "Our ISO 15189 accreditation also aligns with the planned launch of the TeloView-SMM physician experience program "SMART" as Telo's first clinical offering later this year."

About TeloView-SMM

TeloView-SMM has the potential to be an important tool for physicians managing the care of patients diagnosed with Smoldering Multiple Myeloma. The proprietary assay (and associated platform technology) quantifies individual patients' risk of transformation/progression by measuring the 3D structure and spatial organization of telomeres. This molecular signature identifies high-risk SMM patients who are likely to benefit from earlier treatment intervention. The larger subset of low-risk patients may not require immediate treatment and can be regularly monitored using the TeloView-SMM assay along with standard phenotypic measures. Over 200,000 patients in the United States are currently living with smoldering Multiple Myeloma. The TeloView-SMM assay has a potential total addressable market of over 500,000 tests per year.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and predictive/prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TeloView-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

