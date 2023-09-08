

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased further in August to the lowest level in two years amid a slowdown in prices in a broad number of categories, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Separate official data showed that the trade deficit increased in July as exports fell faster than imports.



The consumer price index rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 7.4 percent increase in July.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since August 2021, when prices had risen 5.3 percent.



Prices for consumer goods grew by 4.5 percent, while those for services dropped by 10.4 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 10.7 percent in August from 12.7 percent in July. Similarly, costs for furnishings, household equipment, and routine maintenance rose at a slower pace of 8.4 percent versus a 9.4 percent rise a month ago.



Meanwhile, housing and utility costs dropped 4.7 percent in August from last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit rose to EUR 678.8 million in July from EUR 500.1 million in June.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 727.4 million.



Exports plunged 11.6 percent monthly in July, while imports declined at a comparatively slower pace of 5.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken