Kapsch TrafficCom: The Spanish city of Castelló is in the process of implementing a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) to improve air quality and reduce noise levels and congestion in the city centre. In Castelló, this concept is becoming a reality, as the city is working with Kapsch TrafficCom to implement a LEZ in its central area. The initial contract amount is EUR 1,470,000. "The Castelló system is based on a number plate recognition system, sensors to measure air quality, noise level and a signalling system to inform the user," says Carolin Treichl, EVP EMENA at Kapsch TrafficCom. "We are also supplying the software to operate and monitor these systems, integrating it into the city's mobility management toolkit."

