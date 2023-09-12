Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12
12 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.971p. The highest price paid per share was 559.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,047,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,008,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
760
557.40
08:06:43
654
557.40
08:06:43
610
557.80
08:09:57
985
557.80
08:09:57
1182
557.20
08:10:57
370
557.20
08:10:57
1454
556.60
08:11:29
1430
556.20
08:28:07
255
557.40
08:36:13
1100
557.40
08:36:13
1390
556.80
08:36:50
471
556.80
08:38:45
1100
556.80
08:38:45
1450
559.00
08:44:25
1431
558.80
08:44:25
468
558.80
08:44:39
995
558.80
08:44:39
805
558.80
08:44:39
764
558.80
08:44:39
1472
558.40
08:45:15
291
558.80
08:45:52
1100
558.80
08:45:52
1554
558.60
08:49:24
1479
558.80
08:50:13
145
558.60
08:51:27
1403
558.60
08:51:27
939
558.80
08:59:29
498
558.80
08:59:29
1436
558.20
09:02:11
440
558.20
09:06:21
1026
558.20
09:06:21
1378
559.60
09:22:05
1527
559.60
09:24:53
1331
559.60
09:24:53
1605
558.80
09:33:15
1638
558.80
09:39:09
1527
558.00
09:45:53
1482
555.80
10:03:19
655
555.20
10:04:53
907
555.20
10:04:53
1359
555.00
10:12:46
1027
555.60
10:16:01
310
555.60
10:16:01
1335
557.00
10:30:22
766
556.40
10:33:13
743
556.40
10:33:13
1368
557.40
10:43:17
1505
558.00
10:49:29
1517
557.00
10:58:23
1361
557.20
11:12:46
1434
557.20
11:12:46
1637
557.40
11:26:54
456
557.00
11:38:59
1100
557.00
11:38:59
1468
557.40
11:46:08
1548
557.60
12:02:52
339
558.00
12:11:01
1249
558.00
12:11:01
1537
557.40
12:20:06
180
556.20
12:27:11
86
556.20
12:27:11
158
556.20
12:27:11
596
556.20
12:27:11
80
556.20
12:27:11
411
556.20
12:27:11
271
555.60
12:27:20
1100
555.60
12:27:20
1476
554.60
12:38:07
767
554.80
12:47:22
640
554.80
12:47:22
1415
555.00
12:53:30
1362
554.80
12:58:02
1591
554.60
13:12:33
526
555.00
13:22:48
936
555.00
13:22:48
744
555.60
13:27:11
635
555.60
13:27:11
1434
555.40
13:30:09
498
555.00
13:30:35
732
555.00
13:30:35
403
555.00
13:30:35
1433
555.40
13:37:42
593
556.00
13:43:31
494
556.00
13:43:31
1607
555.80
13:43:45
1573
555.40
13:44:19
1559
555.40
13:51:57
1040
554.80
13:55:54
338
554.80
13:55:54
1507
554.40
14:01:06
1523
554.60
14:07:45
1462
554.40
14:10:45
314
554.20
14:12:30
200
554.20
14:12:30
1100
554.20
14:12:30
1566
553.80
14:15:43
323
553.00
14:18:53
1149
553.00
14:22:26
1344
553.60
14:28:02
1604
553.40
14:28:02
1531
554.00
14:31:32
63
554.00
14:31:32
750
554.00
14:31:32
1592
553.80
14:32:05
1570
553.80
14:32:05
197
555.00
14:35:35
592
555.00
14:35:35
593
555.00
14:35:35
571
555.00
14:35:35
1441
555.20
14:38:00
1205
555.20
14:38:00
149
555.20
14:38:00
473
556.00
14:42:59
855
556.00
14:42:59
855
556.00
14:42:59
647
556.00
14:42:59
1570
556.20
14:45:30
750
555.80
14:48:40
1532
555.60
14:49:41
953
555.80
14:53:46
700
555.80
14:53:46
1401
555.40
14:55:29
895
555.80
15:00:22
756
555.80
15:00:22
1618
555.60
15:02:36
1642
555.40
15:02:37
1531
555.20
15:03:11
44
555.20
15:03:11
1495
556.00
15:04:49
454
555.80
15:06:52
1100
555.80
15:06:52
1409
556.00
15:09:11
1400
556.00
15:15:20
1564
555.60
15:17:52
450
555.60
15:19:13
1099
555.60
15:19:13
297
555.40
15:20:30
1100
555.40
15:20:30
1640
555.40
15:21:51
1572
555.20
15:25:21
1512
554.80
15:30:13
750
554.60
15:30:17
487
554.60
15:32:39
653
555.20
15:36:51
722
555.20
15:36:51
1636
555.00
15:37:44
564
555.00
15:37:44
1565
555.20
15:38:59
806
555.20
15:41:36
685
555.20
15:41:36
1590
555.40
15:44:05
1650
555.40
15:46:50
672
555.40
15:47:54
840
555.40
15:47:54
424
555.40
15:48:49
989
555.40
15:48:49
137
555.20
15:49:33
1461
555.00
15:52:14
1544
554.80
15:52:14
218
554.80
15:58:20
425
554.80
15:58:20
470
554.80
15:58:20
750
554.80
15:58:20
610
554.60
15:59:16
990
554.60
15:59:16
1632
554.40
15:59:50
22
554.40
15:59:50
593
555.40
16:04:04
592
555.40
16:04:04
1613
555.80
16:06:13
87
556.00
16:07:44
269
556.00
16:07:45
1236
556.00
16:07:45
1434
555.80
16:08:38
593
555.60
16:09:33
281
555.60
16:09:33
173
555.40
16:11:11
666
555.40
16:11:11
673
555.40
16:11:11
1554
555.20
16:11:58
1398
555.20
16:13:32
1437
555.00
16:14:21
1434
554.40
16:17:20
593
554.40
16:17:20
592
554.40
16:17:20
162
554.40
16:17:20
1582
554.20
16:18:52
1618
554.20
16:21:22
438
553.80
16:23:42
1100
553.80
16:23:42
74
553.80
16:23:42
19
553.80
16:25:29
593
553.80
16:25:29