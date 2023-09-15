Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2023

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Declaration of Interim Dividend

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 12 pence per share, to be paid on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 13 October 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 12 October 2023.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc Sally Gausden Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).