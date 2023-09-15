Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
15 September 2023
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Declaration of Interim Dividend
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 12 pence per share, to be paid on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 13 October 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 12 October 2023.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Aquis Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).