Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CG2 | ISIN: GB0004495403 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WP
Stuttgart
15.09.23
08:05 Uhr
10,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.09.2023 | 08:06
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2023

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Declaration of Interim Dividend

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 12 pence per share, to be paid on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 13 October 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 12 October 2023.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 1323 431 200

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.