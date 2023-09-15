

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive (CL) said it has signed a 20-year virtual power purchase agreement for a solar energy farm outside of Waco, Texas. The new 209-megawatt Markum Solar Farm will be a long-term source of clean, renewable energy in the United States.



The purchase agreement with Scout Clean Energy will produce the equivalent of 100% of the Company's electricity needs for operations in the U.S.



The company said it has been working to address climate change and disclose greenhouse gas emissions data for over 20 years.



As part of the strategy, the company continues to construct on-site solar projects for operations globally and, in 2022, completed four new on-site solar installations at Colgate facilities in Turkey, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil, bringing the total number of locations with on-site solar to 17. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 52% of Colgate's global electricity consumption was sourced from renewable energy.



