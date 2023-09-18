

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DIRECTV Group Inc.(DTV) and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) on Monday have officially reached a comprehensive new multi-year distribution agreement covering 176 Nexstar-owned local television stations and the company's national cable news network, NewsNation. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.



This follows the return of the television stations and NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse on the morning of September 17.



