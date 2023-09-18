Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
WKN: A2PBL1 | ISIN: SE0012040459
Frankfurt
18.09.23
15:32 Uhr
0,076 Euro
-0,006
-6,87 %
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2023 | 18:26
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STRAX: Changes in the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2023 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC):

Pia Anderberg has decided to resign as a Board Member of STRAX. Pia was elected as a Board Member in 2018 and has ever since contributed greatly to STRAX.

Pia Anderberg has several other board assignments and has recently accepted to join the board of a larger corporation and in light of this will no longer have capacity to be engaged as a board member of STRAX.

"Pia has been a very valued Board Member in STRAX and we truly regret to see her leave," says Bertil Villard, Chairman of STRAX.

"I have, during the last, almost, 6 years highly appreciated working together with a very interesting and innovative team at STRAX. Together we have managed to overcome many challenges and renew the company. It is a bit sad to have to leave at this point in time, but life brings us in different directions. I wish the STRAX team all the best luck in harvesting all the positive things I am convinced they have ahead of them," says Pia Anderberg.

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason
CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.

Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Attachments

Changes in the Board of Directors

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785145/changes-in-the-board-of-directors

