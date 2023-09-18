The event highlighted the rising importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug discovery.

Genomic Vision actively engaged in networking, fostering new customers interested in GV technology and its applications in general.

Genomic Vision's Replication Combing Assay (RCA) aligns with evolving biotech trends, reaffirming its commitment to advancing drug discovery and pharmaceutical efficiency.

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, was delighted to take part in the 20th Edition of the European Drug Discovery Innovation Programme held in Barcelona on September 12th and 13th

This prominent event provided an invaluable opportunity for Genomic Vision's teams to reinforce a comprehensive understanding of customer demands in the quickly evolving pharmaceutical environment. It became evident that there is a very significant interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) within the drug discovery pipeline, highlighting their growing impact and importance in the industry.

During this event, Genomic Vision engaged in meaningful interactions, fostering new interested customer, and participating in professional discussions. The company had the privilege of attending several highly informative conferences on the subject of AI and ML in drug discovery. These sessions were fully in line with Genomic Vision's commitment to staying at the front of the technology advancements and positioning itself as a key player in this dynamic industry.

Indeed, Genomic Vision's innovative technology and its diverse range of applications are clearly associated with the evolving trends in biotechnology and the future of drug research. The company's participation in this event reaffirmed its dedication to facilitating advancements in drug discovery and enhancing the efficiency of pharmaceutical industry.

Yann BENUREAU, Senior Scientist at Genomic Vision, said: "This event gave us the opportunity to showcase our technology and observe the keen interest it has generated in the scientific community to shape the future of drug discovery. Our commitment to continuous adaptation and innovation remains unwavering as we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the pharmaceutical industry as a whole.

ABOUT THE EUROPEAN DRUG DISCOVERY INNOVATION PROGRAMME

The European Drug Discovery Innovation Programme is a prominent event in the field of pharmaceutical research in Europe. It brings together experts, researchers, and industry professionals to discuss the latest advancements, innovations and trends in drug discovery. This event provides a platform for knowledge exchange, professional networking, and thorough discussions on topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technological advancements crucial to the future of pharmaceutical research. It represents a significant opportunity for companies and researchers to stay at the forefront of innovation and contribute to the ongoing improvement of medical treatments.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

