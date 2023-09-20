

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported that its net return after taxation for the year ended 30 June 2023 declined to 61.41 million pounds or 12.85 pence per share from 99.23 million pounds or 22.11 pence per share in the prior year.



Net return before taxation was 62.82 million pounds down from 100.47 million pounds in the prior year.



Gross revenue and capital gains decreased to 74.86 million pounds from 111.61 million pounds in the previous year.



City of London said it produced a net asset value total return of 4.5%, which compared with a total return of 7.9% for the FTSE All-Share Index.



