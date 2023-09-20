EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, a unit of French energy giant EDF, has acquired UK solar installer SAS Energy. It says the acquisition will facilitate new projects in the solar, electric vehicle, and battery storage sectors.EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, a unit of French energy giant EDF, has acquired UK solar installer SAS Energy. The renewable energy company said the SAS Energy purchase will allow it to expand its in-house offerings to include financed and capital-funded projects across the solar, electric vehicle and battery storage sectors for commercial clients. The acquisition follows a period ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...