Maxeon is set to buy shingled cell solar patents from Complete Solaria. Along with its solar panel patent portfolio, Maxeon will also acquire Complete Solaria's dealer channel operations and contracts.From pv magazine USA Maxeon Solar Technologies says that it is acquiring Complete Solaria's dealer channel operations, as well as its solar panel patent portfolio relating to shingled cell solar panel technology. The shingled cell technology, originally developed by SunPower, is incorporated into Maxeon's Performance line of solar modules. The 425 W modules use bifacial mono-PERC solar cells made ...

