Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases, announces today that oral presentations of the latest results obtained on AdoShell Islets, an immunoprotective hydrogel containing islets of Langerhans for the treatment of diabetes by cell therapy, will be given at two international congresses: EASD and IPITA-IXA-CTRMS.

The 59th Annual Meeting of the EASD (European Association for the Study of Diabetes), will be held from October 2 to 6, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany.

Title : ADO12, a new allogenic islet encapsulation device for islet transplantation without immunosuppression

: ADO12, a new allogenic islet encapsulation device for islet transplantation without immunosuppression Day of presentation : Thursday, October 5, 2023

: Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time : 10:45 a.m. 12:15 p.m.

: 10:45 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Session : Future for type 1 diabetes treatment (oral 185)

: Future for type 1 diabetes treatment (oral 185) Room : Paris Hall, OP 31

: Paris Hall, OP 31 Authors : A.-L. Gaffuri, A. Geissler, O. Jouannot, X. Gaume, C. Gautier, Y. Courbebaisse, R. Eloy, K. Bouzakri, O. Soula

: A.-L. Gaffuri, A. Geissler, O. Jouannot, X. Gaume, C. Gautier, Y. Courbebaisse, R. Eloy, K. Bouzakri, O. Soula Links: EASD website and full program

The IPITA (International Pancreas and Islet Transplant Association), IXA (International Xenotransplantation Association), and CTRMS (Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine Society) joint congress, will be held from October 26 to 29, 2023, in San Diego, USA.

Title : How to deliver a therapeutic dose of encapsulated human islets?

: How to deliver a therapeutic dose of encapsulated human islets? Day of presentation : Saturday, October 28, 2023

: Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time : 2:00 pm 3:30 pm

: 2:00 pm 3:30 pm Session : encapsulation of cellular transplants 1 (oral 328.4)

: encapsulation of cellular transplants 1 (oral 328.4) Room : Indigo D

: Indigo D Authors : R. Eloy, O. Jouannot, A. Geissler, A.-L. Gaffuri, M. Fumex, X. Gaume, C. Gautier, Y. Courbebaisse, K. Bouzakri, O. Soula.

: R. Eloy, O. Jouannot, A. Geissler, A.-L. Gaffuri, M. Fumex, X. Gaume, C. Gautier, Y. Courbebaisse, K. Bouzakri, O. Soula. Links: congress website and full program

About AdoShell Islets

Islet transplantation is an effective cure for T1D but the requirement for immunosuppression makes its application limited.

AdoShell Islets is a new immunoprotective hydrogel encapsulating Islets of Langerhans. This permeable hydrogel allows the diffusion of insulin and glucose, while preventing the invasion of antibodies and immune cells. The device is implantable by laparoscopy and fully retrievable, and could enable islet transplantation without immunosuppression, providing an unprecedented solution as a potential cure for patients suffering from diabetes.

In vitro and in vivo studies on diabetic rats were performed to demonstrate the implant's efficacy and excellent tolerance profile. Adocia is currently working on scaling up for clinical application and preparing interactions with the EMA (European Medicines Agency) to validate the proposed development plan. At the same time, Adocia is pursuing its search for partners, to out license AdoShell

About the EASD Annual Congress

The EASD Annual Meeting is one of the major medical events dedicated to the latest advances and research in the field of diabetes. The congress brings together key opinion leaders, corporate executives, scientists, physicians, researchers, caregivers and students interested in diabetes and related topics. The aim of the EASD Annual Congress is to encourage excellence in diabetes management through research and education.

About the IPITA-IXA-CTRMS joint congress

The aim of the congress is to bring together leading experts and opinion leaders from around the world to present the latest data on transplantation therapies, both clinical and experimental (whole pancreas transplantation, islet transplantation, stem cell therapy, xenotransplantation and transplantation biology).

From a scientific standpoint, this congress enables an international exchange of cutting-edge knowledge in the development of treatments for patients, advancing scientific research towards its application in the clinic.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation; 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 100 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of EuronextTM Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

