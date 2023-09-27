Secure, cloud-based solution leverages artificial intelligence and predictive analytics for 24/7 building system optimization

Trane® by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, is introducing its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-based service offering Trane® Autonomous Control Powered by BrainBox AI® providing building owners and facility managers an additional tool to accelerate decarbonization and reduce energy consumption.

Using AI to automatically identify and implement optimization actions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Trane Autonomous Control enhances existing connected Tracer® SC+ building control systems- incorporating variables like predictive weather data and occupancy trends for improved building performance and sustainability.

"With theheating and cooling of buildings representing about 15% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for more sustainable building solutions grows each day," said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. "Leveraging innovative AI-enabled solutions is one of many ways we are helping customers dramatically reduce their carbon footprints, while meeting business goals and doing the right thing for the planet."

For large, multi-site retailers, Trane Autonomous Control offers a compelling and proven use case. For more than a year, Trane rigorously tested the Autonomous Control solution in multiple sites with an industry-leading customer in the collection and processing of life-saving biological material in the United States. Resulting in significant energy performance improvements, the program also cut carbon emissions by more than 30% across a national portfolio of more than 100 facilities directly contributing to the customer's aggressive greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.

Trane Autonomous Control expands the company's industry-leading, digitally connected building technology and insights, including through its network of more than one million connected devices. The launch also builds on the company's collaboration with BrainBox AI to provide customers additional ways to reduce GHG emissions while maintaining comfortable, productive spaces.

The offering directly supports Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge a pledge to reduce customers' GHG emissions by 1 billion metric tons (or, one gigaton) and its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company's emissions reductions targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

About Trane

Trane by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator creates comfortable, energy-efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to innovations to develop decarbonization solutions, and our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

