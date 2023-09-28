Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Welcomes Dr. Bursik to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to welcome volcanologist Dr. M. Bursik to the advisory board. Dr. Bursik has worked extensively on the Company's Utah projects where his knowledge and expertise in volcanology are particularly beneficial.

Dr. Bursik is professor emeritus in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University at Buffalo (UB), SUNY. He received his BA (summa cum laude) in geology from Fresno State University, his MS in geophysics and his PhD in geology from Caltech in volcanic and tectonic geology. After an NSF-NATO post-doctoral position at the University of Cambridge and a National Research Council post-doc at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), he continued to work on volcanoes and tectonics at UB. Dr. Bursik has authored over 120 refereed journal articles, book chapters, etc., and is a Life Member of the scholarly society for the study of volcanoes, the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth's Interior.

Mike England, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, states: "Marcus has worked with our group of companies for several years and Rockland is delighted that he has joined our advisory board. His vast expertise and knowledge in volcanic geology will assist the planning and completion of the Company's first drill program on it's promising lithium-beryllium Lithium Butte property."

Rockland continues to prepare for the first "modern" drill program targeting lithium and beryllium mineralization on its Lithium Butte property. The Lithium Butte property is located in Juab County, approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah, and hosts claystone volcanic tuff breccia units interpreted to be prospective for lithium ("Li"), beryllium ("Be"), and rare earth mineralization. Company sampling returned up to 4,080 parts per million ("ppm") Li, and up to 4,810 ppm Be, from grab samples, and channel sampling returned 25.2 metres at 1,388 ppm Li, including 8.0 metres at 2,155 ppm Li and 0.7 metres at 3,540 ppm Li (see RKL press releases, August 4, 2022, and August 23, 2022). Multiple prospective targets have been indicated on the Lithium Butte property and the proposed RC drill program is designed to test for both lithium and beryllium mineralization.

Beryllium is a high-value, essential, light metal with wide applications in the aerospace, computer, telecommunications, electronics, medical, satellite and defence sectors. Beryllium on the Lithium Butte property occurs as the beryllium mineral bertrandite which is also mined from the Spor Mountain open-pit operations located 30 kilometres east of the property, by Materion Corp. ("Materion"). The Spor Mountain operations are the largest source of beryllium in the United States, accounting for approximately 63% of the world's annual production in 2020.

Juab County is an active exploration and mining area, with beryllium produced by Materion from the Spor Mountain mine, gold exploration and production at the Tintic Mine by Osisko Development Corp, and drilling and exploration at the Tintic project by Ivanhoe Electric. (Utah Geological Survey Circular 134, 37 p., https://doi.org/10.34191/C-134.)

Program QA/QC - Samples taken to date were transported in sealed bags by the Company personnel and shipped to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Actlabs is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory. Li analysis was performed using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). As part of the QA/QC program Rockland geologists included blanks and certified reference materials (CRM) with the soil samples. No significant deviations from expected grades with blanks or CRMs were noted.

Lindsay Bottomer, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, is responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company also now owns 100-per-cent of the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

