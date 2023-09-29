

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) said it is on track to deliver the fiscal year 2024 dividend target of 11.90 pence per share, up 6.7% from fiscal year 2023, which is expected to be fully covered by net income.



In its pre-close update for the period from 1 April 2023 to 28 September 2023, the company said total income and non-income cash in the Period was 103 million pounds, up 5% from the same period last year.



There are no material refinancing requirements in the portfolio until 2026. As at the Period end date, about 92% of portfolio company debt is either hedged or fixed rate and it expects that about 88% of portfolio company debt will mature beyond the next three years.



