NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to share distribution in Sampo (234/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sampo plc (Sampo) held on May 17, 2023, resolved on a distribution of shares in Mandatum Plc (Mandatum) to Sampo shareholders, whereby one (1) share in Sampo entitle to one (1) share in Mandatum. The ex-date is October 2, 2023. Mandatum will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki on October 2, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3) because there were no open positions. Underlying ISIN code for Sampo (SAMAS3) will be changed to FI4000552500. For contact information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168610