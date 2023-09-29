Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: 881463 | ISIN: FI0009003305 | Ticker-Symbol: SMPA
Tradegate
29.09.23
17:04 Uhr
41,040 Euro
-0,250
-0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 17:47
73 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to share distribution in Sampo (234/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sampo plc (Sampo) held on May 17, 2023,
resolved on a distribution of shares in Mandatum Plc (Mandatum) to Sampo
shareholders, whereby one (1) share in Sampo entitle to one (1) share in
Mandatum. The ex-date is October 2, 2023. Mandatum will be listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki on October 2, 2023. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and
gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3) because there were no open positions. 

Underlying ISIN code for Sampo (SAMAS3) will be changed to FI4000552500.

For contact information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168610
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
