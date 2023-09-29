GROUPE LDLC: 29 SEPTEMBER 2023 ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

LIMONEST, 29 SEPTEMBER 2023, 5.45 PM

DISTRIBUTION OF A 2022/2023 DIVIDEND OF €1.20 PER SHARE

APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW MEMBERS TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD



2022/2023 DIVIDEND OF €1.20

At the Combined Annual General Meeting held on 29 September 2023, Groupe LDLC shareholders approved the proposed dividend payment of €1.20 per share in respect of the 2022/2023 financial year.

The LDLC Group had previously paid an ordinary interim dividend of €0.40 per share (ex-dividend date 22 February 2023, payment date 24 February 2023). In respect of the payment of the dividend balance of €0.80 per share, the ex-dividend date and payment date were set at 4 October 2023 and 6 October 2023 respectively.

APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW MEMBERS TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Having served on the Groupe LDLC Supervisory Board for over 20 years, Suzanne de la Clergerie and Marc de la Clergerie have decided to step down at the close of the 29 September 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Accordingly, at the Annual General Meeting held today, the LDLC Group approved the appointment of Caroline de la Clergerie, stepping down as a member of the Management Board on this occasion, and Kevin Kuipers as new members of the Supervisory Board for a six-year term ending at the close of the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the 2028-2029 financial year.

Kevin Kuipers, who will acquire the status of an independent member of the Supervisory Board as defined by the Middlenext code, brings with him over 20 years' professional experience in digital and other technologies. He notably co-founded Gamekult and Molotov.tv and is currently CEO of Galion.exe, a portfolio management company focusing on seed funding.

SUPERVISORY BOARD STRUCTURE

At the Supervisory Board meeting held today, after the General Meeting, Caroline de la Clergerie and Kevin Kuipers were appointed Chairwoman and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board respectively.





Next release:

25 October 2023 after market close, Q2 2023/2024 revenues





GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,100 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

