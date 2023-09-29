Revenue from sales at 1 st September up 16% (€593 thousand)

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces its half-year financial results for the six months ended 30th June 20231. The first-half financial report 2023 is available on Genomic Vision's website in the Investors section.

H1 2023 results

(in thousands IFRS) 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Sales 593 511 Other revenue 233 232 Total revenue from activity 826 743 Current operating expenses 5,956 3,197 Current operating loss - 5,130 - 2,454 Other operating expenses/income 57 Operating loss - 5,130 - 2,510 Cost of financial debt and other financial expenses/income - 1,269 - 58 Net loss - 6,400 - 2,568

Revenue from sales totaled €593 thousand, growing by 16% compared to the same period last year. During each of these initial half-year periods, a platform was sold: one to the University of Florida in 2022 and another to the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London in the current half-year. Over the course of the period, the Company has continued consolidating its offerings while enhancing efficiency in production logistics and customer relationship management.

Taking into account other revenue, the total revenue from activity increased by 11%, amounting to €826 thousand, compared to the same period last year.Other income, amounting to €233 thousand on 30th June 2023, corresponded to the Research Tax Credit.

Current operating expenses rose by 86% to €6 million, breaking down as follows in addition to cost of sales:

R&D costs of €3.1 million, compared with €1.6 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 97%. This increase reflects the Company's intensified focus on high-value projects, especially within Cell and Gene Therapy and Bioproduction sectors. A prime example is the collaboration with Cambridge Consultants to develop a cutting-edge micro-fluidics technology platform.

Sales and marketing expenses amounted to €0.45 million, marking a 70% rise from the figure as of 30 th June 2022. This increase stems from staff reorganization within the department, a pronounced attendance at scientific and trade exhibitions, and a comprehensive revamp of digital communications.

€1.4 million in overheads, down by €56 thousand compared with the first half of 2022.

Operating loss was €5.1 million at 30th June 2023, compared with €2.5 million at 30th June 2022. Net loss at 30th June 2023 was €6.4 million, compared with €2.5 million for the six months to 30th June 2022.

Financial structure at June 30, 2023

Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of €14 thousand at 30th June 2023, compared with €760 thousand at 30th June 2022. This consumption of cash is directly linked to the company's current activities, in particular its labor cost.

The Company's short-term financial resources (Convertible notes with warrants, Research Tax Credit, Trade receivables) should enable it to finance its activities until end-October 2023. The Company is actively working on several financing and operational structuring options to rapidly secure the additional financial resources needed to pursue its development beyond this horizon. The Company anticipates a gradual extension of its 12-month financing horizon, in several stages: the materialization in the very short term of transactions on which it is actively working on, and which should enable it to strengthen its equity and thus pursue its activities during the year; then other complementary initiatives enabling it to extend its financial horizon to at least the end of 2024. On the basis of these factors, the Company's management has adopted the going concern assumption. However, there is no guarantee that the anticipated financing will be available.

Upcoming financial publication

Revenue for the 3rd Quarter of 2023: Tuesday, 14th November 2023 (post market)

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com.

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

1 The financial statements were approved by the Executive Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board on 26 September 2023. The limited review procedures for the first-half financial statements were performed by the Company's Statutory Auditors, who issued their limited review report after completing the procedures required for the publication of the Company's first-half financial report.

