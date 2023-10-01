Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's production development in September 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 September to 30 September Renewcell 1 produced approximately 1,600 tonnes of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for CIRCULOSE®). About 1,500 tonnes were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 2,000 tonnes of dissolving pulp during the period. It can be noted that, as expected, production was impacted by the planned use of a number of new types of raw materials in the production process.