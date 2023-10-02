

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) announced a partnership with Expel, a security operations provider, extending Visa's Value-Added Services offering in the emerging Managed Detection and Response segment to clients globally.



Visa said it will begin offering Expel's solution to Visa clients within the United States and Canada, with plans to roll out globally.



Global cybercrime costs are expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, impacting businesses of all sizes.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX