Focus Financial Partners Inc.: 10 Focus Partner Firms Named to Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that 10 of its partner firms were named to the Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 RIA Firms. The annual list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading registered investment advisers in the U.S.

In alphabetical order, these firms are:

Bartlett Wealth Management

Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Connectus Wealth Advisers

Crestwood Advisors

Douglas C. Lane & Associates

GW & Wade

Joel Isaacson & Co.

Kovitz Investment Group

The Colony Group

Williams Jones Wealth Management

Additionally, Focus announced that Steve Cassaday of Cassaday & Company was once again named to both the Barron's 2023 list of Top 100 Financial Advisors and the Barron's 2023 list of Top 100 Independent Advisors, marking his fifth year in a row being recognized in the lists. These lists are also based on extensive, national surveys conducted by Barron's and act as public guides to the leading financial and independent advisors in the United States.

"The Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms reflects those in our industry who are going above and beyond, and we couldn't be happier to see 10 of our partner firms recognized this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder and CEO of Focus. "We also couldn't be more thrilled for Steve to once again be recognized in the Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Independent Advisors. These recognitions reflect the deep expertise and commitment to client service that these firms bring to those they serve. They also highlight the benefits they experience by leveraging our growth capital and value-added programs as part of Focus' ever-growing partnership."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About the Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 RIA Firms, the Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams, the Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 Financial Advisors and the Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 Independent Advisors

The Barron's rankings are based on data compiled from a 100-question survey applied to their own proprietary formula, which is divided into three major categories based on each responding firm's 2Q numbers. These three categories include assets, revenue, and quality of practice. In each of those categories Barron's does multiple sub calculations.

As a part of their methodology, Barron's also considers a wide range of qualitative factors, including the advisors' experience, their advanced degrees and industry designations, the size, shape, and diversity of their teams, their charitable and philanthropic work and their compliance records. For more information visit https://www.barrons.com/advisor/summits/rankings.

