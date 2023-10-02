FIGEAC AERO: REPORT FROM THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29TH SEPTEMBER 2023

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that all the resolutions submitted to its Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 29 September 2023 have been approved, including those relating to the appointment of two new directors.

All resolutions submitted by FIGEAC AÉRO's Board of Directors to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held today, 29 September 2023, have been adopted.

The Group's shareholders approved the following:

the individual financial statements for financial year 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023;

the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023;

the renewal of Mazars' mandate as appointed statutory auditor; and

the appointment of two new Directors, Adrien Dassault and Rahima Belemcili, respectively representing Tikehau Capital[1] and the Maillard family.

The new Directors have been appointed for a 6-year term expiring at the end of the General Meeting that will be convened to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending 31 March 2029, to be held in 2029.

These appointments strengthen up the Board of Directors' expertise and experience in the aerospace industry, while also observing an even balance in terms of diversity and shareholder representation.

New composition of the Board of Directors as of 29 September 2023

As of 29 September 2023, the Board of Directors is thus composed of 10 members, including 3 women, including 4 directors representing the Maillard family, 3 representing Tikehau Capital1 and 2 independent directors.

Jean-Claude Maillard;

Simon Maillard;

Remy Maillard;

Eliane Rouchon;

Rahima Belemcili;

Marie-Line Malaterre, Chair of the Audit Committee (independent Director);

Eric Raynaud, Chair of the Nominations and Compensation Committee (independent Director);

Franck Crepin (representing Tikehau Capital 1 );

); Anne Tauby (representing Tikehau Capital 1 );

); Adrien Dassault (representing Tikehau Capital1).

Voting results will be made available on the Group's website in the coming days.

Upcoming events (after trading)

13 November 2023: revenue for the first half of FY 2023/24

12 December 2023: results for the first half of FY 2023/24

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31st March 2023.

FIGEAC AÉRO



Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52



Simon Derbanne

Head of Investor and Institutional Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com ACTUS Finance & Communication



Corinne Puissant

Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Tikehau Capital's investment in FIGEAC AÉRO has been made through Ace Aéro Partenaires, a fund managed by Tikehau Investment Management SAS, a portfolio management company approved by the AMF since 19 January 2007 under number GP-07000006.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m5tuZZpvl2rIxm6blptomJRrZpiUxmSbZWGamJJxZJfIaZ5nyZdhaprKZnFjlmhr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82135-cp_fga_20230929_resultats-ag_en_vdef.pdf