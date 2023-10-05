DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM 05-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 October 2023 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2023 will be held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA on 31 October 2023 at 1.00pm (the "AGM"). The notice of the AGM (the "Notice") will be posted to shareholders today, and a copy of the Notice will be added to the Company's website. For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: NOA TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 275945 EQS News ID: 1741767 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

