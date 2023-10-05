Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
Stuttgart
05.10.23
08:00 Uhr
0,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.10.2023 | 08:31
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM 
05-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
5 October 2023 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that the 
Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2023 will be held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, 
EC2V 6AA on 31 October 2023 at 1.00pm (the "AGM"). The notice of the AGM (the "Notice") will be posted to shareholders 
today, and a copy of the Notice will be added to the Company's website. 
 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                         0333 700 7171 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve   020 3328 5656 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 275945 
EQS News ID:  1741767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.