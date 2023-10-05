

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS) announced Thursday it has acquired Rental Uniform Service, a North Carolina-based, family-owned and operated uniform and facility services rental business. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The acquisition expands Cintas' footprint in Carolinas with family-owned business, Rental Uniform.



Rental Uniform Service was founded in 1949 by James Waggoner. Currently, James' grandson, Danny Lawrence, serves as CEO, with James' four daughters also involved in leading the company. The business services customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee through two locations: its original Statesville, N.C. plant and its Gastonia, N.C. plant.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX